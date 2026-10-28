Injury Report: OKC Thunder see New Additions Even After Major Injuries
In this story:
Things have gone from bad to worse for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who even after two major injuries to starters, now see new additions on their injury report.
Days ago, before the Thunder have finished just their third game of the season, both Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace suffered what are likely to be season-ending injuries. The former suffered a fracture fibula and dislocated ankle, the latter undergoing a labrum tear. Both will require surgery.
Unfortunately for OKC, their injury luck hasn’t stopped there. Even as they prepare to face the Mavericks in just their fifth game of the season, there are new additions.
Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Mavericks ahead of tonight’s tilt:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Right ankle sprain
Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee patellar tendinitis
Ajay Mitchell — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery
Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery
Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder labral tear
Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle fracture
Dallas Mavericks injuries:
Santi Aldama — Doubtful: Right knee surgery
Tarik Biberovic — Doubtful: Right heel bursitis
Sergio de Larrea — Out: Right knee sprain
Kyrie Irving — Questionable: Left knee injury management
Dereck Lively II — Out: Right foot surgery
Naji Marshall — Questionable: Illness
Caleb Martin — Questionable: Right thumb sprain
The Thunder list seven players on its injury report in total, all certain to be out, save for third-year guard Ajay Mitchell. He went for a career high nights ago versus the Suns, scoring 30 points, but did tweak his ankle in the second half. His status will be especially important for the Thunder, already down several major scorers.
Alex Caruso left that game earlier with an ankle sprain himself, and is now set to sit.
Chet Holmgren will miss a second-straight game due to patellar tendinitis, having sat out against the Suns. Also out are Williams, Wallace, as well as Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber, both of which have been out since preseason.
The Mavericks coincidentally have a similarly long injury list, with seven players listed on their side as well. Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall and star guard Kyrie Irving are questionable to play, Santi Aldama and Tarik Biberovic are doubtful, and impact players in Sergio de Larrea and Dereck Lively II are out.
The Thunder and Mavericks will tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Dallas, TX.
Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020 and has experience working in print, video, and radio.Follow DParkOK