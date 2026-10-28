Injury Report: OKC Thunder see New Additions Even After Major Injuries

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who even after two major injuries to starters, now see new additions on their injury report.

Days ago, before the Thunder have finished just their third game of the season, both Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace suffered what are likely to be season-ending injuries. The former suffered a fracture fibula and dislocated ankle, the latter undergoing a labrum tear. Both will require surgery.

Unfortunately for OKC, their injury luck hasn’t stopped there. Even as they prepare to face the Mavericks in just their fifth game of the season, there are new additions.

Here are the injury reports for both the Thunder and Mavericks ahead of tonight’s tilt:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Right ankle sprain

Chet Holmgren — Out: Right knee patellar tendinitis

Ajay Mitchell — Questionable: Right ankle sprain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right knee surgery

Nikola Topic — Out: Low back surgery

Cason Wallace — Out: Left shoulder labral tear

Jalen Williams — Out: Left ankle fracture

Dallas Mavericks injuries:

Santi Aldama — Doubtful: Right knee surgery

Tarik Biberovic — Doubtful: Right heel bursitis

Sergio de Larrea — Out: Right knee sprain

Kyrie Irving — Questionable: Left knee injury management

Dereck Lively II — Out: Right foot surgery

Naji Marshall — Questionable: Illness

Caleb Martin — Questionable: Right thumb sprain

The Thunder list seven players on its injury report in total, all certain to be out, save for third-year guard Ajay Mitchell. He went for a career high nights ago versus the Suns, scoring 30 points, but did tweak his ankle in the second half. His status will be especially important for the Thunder, already down several major scorers.

Alex Caruso left that game earlier with an ankle sprain himself, and is now set to sit.

Chet Holmgren will miss a second-straight game due to patellar tendinitis, having sat out against the Suns. Also out are Williams, Wallace, as well as Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber, both of which have been out since preseason.

The Mavericks coincidentally have a similarly long injury list, with seven players listed on their side as well. Caleb Martin, Naji Marshall and star guard Kyrie Irving are questionable to play, Santi Aldama and Tarik Biberovic are doubtful, and impact players in Sergio de Larrea and Dereck Lively II are out.

The Thunder and Mavericks will tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Dallas, TX.