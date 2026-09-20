Jared McCain Could be X Factor for OKC Thunder in 2026-27

Oklahoma City made some changes over the summer, and it may lead to a more important role for one of its most intriguing players.

Last season, the Thunder finished atop the standings again and were the team to beat until injuries piled up and ultimately resulted in a seven-game series loss to the San Antonio Spurs. While the loss was a disappointment for the Thunder, it wasn’t discouraging, given how well the team fought without two of its three main ball-handlers.

One of the biggest reasons for Oklahoma City’s success was the emergence of Jared McCain, who the team acquired midseason from Philadelphia for next to nothing. McCain’s ability to create, score and shoot from anywhere was a huge reason the Thunder were able to effectively weather some of their major injuries in the postseason and down the stretch of the regular season.

So, it shouldn’t be any surprise if McCain becomes a significant factor for the Thunder when next season tips off. When healthy, McCain will almost certainly resume his role off the bench and try to be a microwave scorer and shooter for the Thunder.

Without Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort around, the Thunder will be relying heavily on McCain to space the floor. As one of Oklahoma City’s only offensive-minded players on the roster, McCain can be a catalyst on that end of the floor, which has been a real luxury for Mark Daigneault since his arrival.

Obviously, the Thunder’s health will almost certainly determine how far the team can go in the playoffs in 2027, but McCain should continue to be one of the most important pieces on the roster. In this era of the NBA, shooting well and shooting often from beyond the arc are key to having success, and McCain has already shown he can succeed in the regular season and playoffs in those areas.

With depth being such a strength for the Thunder in recent years, McCain gives the Thunder a great opportunity to continue having that advantage. It might take some time for everything to gel perfectly, given how little the team played healthy after McCain’s arrival, but all signs point to the former Sixer making a name for himself in Oklahoma City for years to come.

The Thunder are looking to get back to the top of the NBA mountain, and McCain’s offensive production should be an X factor in the biggest games.