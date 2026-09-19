OKC Thunder May Struggle to Earn Multiple All-NBA Selections in 2027

Oklahoma City has one of the best star trios in the league, but it might not see that reflected on the All-NBA squads next season.

The Thunder have become one of the best teams in the league over the past couple of years, and they’ll soon be looking to earn their second title in three seasons. While the Thunder made some moves this offseason that sent out some of the team’s top role players from this era, they still project to be one of the teams to beat when next season begins.

One of the biggest reasons for Oklahoma City’s expected success is its star trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren. Each earning at least one All-NBA and All-Star nod over the past couple of years, the Thunder’s stars are among the best two-way players in basketball.

However, the circumstances that helped earn those All-Star and All-NBA selections for Williams and Holmgren could also be what prevents them from earning an All-NBA spot in 2027. Over the past two years, one of Williams or Holmgren has missed significant time, leading to the other spending most of the season as the unquestioned No. 2 alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.

With that brighter spotlight and heightened role, the Thunder’s secondary star has been able to earn a spot on the All-NBA third team. Ideally, the Thunder won’t necessarily have a clear secondary star every night next season, as they hope to have their trio healthy for most of the season.

Still, Williams and Holmgren have immense talent on both ends that will be on full display throughout the season. However, that could work against them, as the Thunder will surely be dominant enough to have two All-NBA players, but those two could certainly split votes if next season goes according to plan.

In an ideal situation, those two will have great seasons while helping Oklahoma City to the top record in the league again and open the door for all three of the Thunder’s stars to earn All-NBA honors. While Gilgeous-Alexander will be a near-lock for first team All-NBA, it’s tough to say if either Williams or Holmgren will stand out enough from the rest of the league and each other to easily secure a second All-NBA spot for Oklahoma City.

Regardless of the accolades that may or may not come at the end of the regular season, the Thunder know they have three All-NBA talents on the roster, and that should be enough to keep them in the championship picture again in 2027.