Thomas Sorber Could Give The Thunder Much-Needed Depth In Their Small-Ball lineup

Thomas Sorber could give a specific Thunder role more depth.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for multiple young players to step into big roles due to an offseason of roster changes. These new players will get thrown into the fire, as OKC will need depth from these rookies during the regular season. Thomas Sorber, in particular, could be an addition to the small-ball lineup that the Thunder desperately need.

Sorber was drafted by the Thunder in the first round last year, but didn’t see any action due to an ACL injury in the offseason. Now, Sorber is finally ready to make his NBA debut, and it could be learning one of the most important roles Oklahoma City has.

The small-ball lineup is a group that the Thunder use regularly and has been able to run other groups out of the gym. This group has worked with Jaylin Williams at the big man position, which at times has limited him to the amount of time he can play at the forward position. However, with Sorber present this year, that could be a different story.

The six-foot-nine Sorber is the perfect build for the role, as his wingspan and physicality will let him guard multiple positions just like Williams does. This will come in handy in big situations where the Thunder need their guards on the floor, but also need Williams to rest.

One thing Sorber will have to work on to fill the role, however, is his shooting. Sorber only shot 16.2% from the three-point line last year and didn’t look too confident with the ball in his hands on the perimeter.

This will have to be changed, as Williams is able to continue to stretch the floor for the small-ball Thunder lineup. With big men guarding Williams, he is able to shift the defense when he rotates to the perimeter and, in turn, sets up the rest of his teammates.

Williams will in no way be replaced this coming year, as he is a key piece in this small-ball lineup, but he could be replaced in some situations. With other wing players not on the OKC roster this year, Williams will be called upon to play his regular spot, and when he needs to, Sorber can step up. There will have to be growth throughout the year for the new OKC player to fill the role correctly, but when he does, there will be plenty of depth in the small-ball lineup.