Jaylin Williams Is Looking To Focus On His Strengths This Season

The Thunder forward wants to continue to play his game.

Oklahoma City is going into next season with a different-looking roster, as multiple key players were traded away during the offseason. This has put pressure on the Thunder’s returning players, as they will be tasked with picking up the slack in the areas that are now vacant.

One of the players who will be tasked with helping fill certain roles will be Thunder forward Jaylin Williams. Williams, who mostly serves as the backup center, could see his role pivot as the roster is being filled out more in the frontcourt with players like Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara in the lineup.

While OKC might try to develop Williams in other areas, the Thunder forward said he’s just focused on making his game better.

“Just continue to grow my strengths,” Williams said at media day on Monday. “I think that’s the best way to get better as a player is to continue to get stronger in your strengths. I want to be a better shooter. I want to be a better defender, better passer. All my strong suits of my game, I want my body to get better. So just continue to get stronger in the areas I’m already strong at.”

This goal will allow Williams to continue to play within himself, and with how the roster is shaped this year, he could get a good amount of playing time to do so. Last season, Williams played 19.6 minutes per game on average and now could see a boost in his minutes per game if he is called upon to play on the wing as well as down low.

This time on the wing could push Williams to strengthen all of his abilities, as he will be taking on different responsibilities and opponents than he would down low. His defense could become more versatile guarding a shifty scorer who can shoot; his passing could reach new heights as he could be the key to getting the new bigs points and of course, Williams could continue to perfect his shot from beyond the arc.

While the forward doesn’t describe himself as taking on a new role this season, his advanced role could be exactly what OKC needs to not miss a beat when the season starts. Williams will still be looking to showcase his style of play next season, but will be looking to do it at a whole new level.