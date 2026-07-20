OKC Thunder Departures Don't Change The Team's Championship Hopes

The difference in roster doesn’t mean a difference in OKC’s ability to go all the way.

It has been quite the offseason for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they have had to part ways with multiple players to keep them clear of the second apron come next offseason. This started in the form of trading Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe earlier this offseason, and now the final piece seems to be moved, as Oklahoma City has traded Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks.

All three of these players are no doubt losses for the Thunder squad, as all three helped the team secure its first-ever championship during the 2024-25 season. However, the loss of these three doesn’t knock OKC off its path for another championship.

Wiggins, Joe and Dort all played a role in the Thunder’s championship hunt this season, but none of the roles were irreplaceable. Wiggins struggled to get into a groove offensively this season and didn’t produce during the playoffs. He only played 5.8 minutes per game, averaging 1.5 points on a subpar 36% shooting.

While Joe was a different story in the regular season, as he had one of his best stretches to date, the playoffs were about the same as Wiggins'. Joe lacks the defensive ability to go toe to toe with some of the best scorers in the league, and his offense didn’t make up for that in this postseason run. He would average only 4.8 points in 11 minutes of action per night, and wouldn’t be his usual self from three, shooting 34.8% from deep.

Dort was the most valuable to the Thunder last year, as he is one of the best defenders in the league, but his offense has seemed to decline over the past couple of seasons.

All of these players will be key assets to their new teams and will help them grow greatly, but the fact of the matter is, the Thunder have better options. Cason Wallace should be able to step right into the starting lineup for Dort and perform just as well, if not better. The departure of Wiggins and Joe should allow for younger guys like Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain and even Bennett Stirtz to get more minutes and grow faster.

The departures from the Thunder this season will no doubt be missed, but OKC still has everything it needs on its roster and will still be one of the favorites to win the whole thing.