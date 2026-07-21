OKC Thunder Need More from Recent First-Round Picks After Lu Dort Trade

Oklahoma City traded its longest-tenured player, and it’s left a hole in the Thunder rotation that will need to be filled by some of the team’s youngest players.

On Sunday, the Thunder made another big offseason move by sending Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that landed three second-round picks in Oklahoma City. While there was always a chance Dort would stick around going into next season, the Thunder's proximity to the second apron and financial hurdles always made a trade likely.

In the aftermath of Dort’s departure, the Thunder will now be tasked with filling the void he’s left in the lineup. Cason Wallace projects as the likely replacement in the starting five, but things get a bit more interesting when looking at the bench.

With Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins also gone, the Thunder’s depth at guard and on the wing has taken a hit. Of course, that just means that the Thunder’s recent first-round picks will be thrust into larger roles than some expected for next season.

Considering most of the Thunder’s changes came in the backcourt or on the wing, Aday Mara and Thomas Sorber will likely still get the same grace many expected coming into the offseason. Simply being the fourth and fifth members of the big man rotation, those two should have plenty of time to learn and prepare for any small postseason role.

On the other hand, Nikola Topic and Bennett Stirtz may suddenly become much more important much more quickly than anticipated. Sure, Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell will still be leading the bench backcourt, but the Thunder know how injuries can pile up, and it might not take long for one or both of Topic and Stirtz to become vital to Oklahoma City’s success.

Dort, Wiggins and Joe had been key pieces of the Thunder’s depth over the past few seasons and allowed the team to stay afloat and even thrive when injuries arose. Now, those three will effectively be replaced by Topic and Stirtz, leaving arguably Oklahoma City’s greatest strength in the hands of a couple of inexperienced guards.

Ultimately, the Thunder could be in trouble again if they have similar injury issues next postseason, but the regular season will almost certainly involve important roles for Topic and Stirtz. Although it’s unclear how effective the duo will be in the early stages of next season, their opportunities should be plentiful throughout the 82-game season, and Oklahoma City will be reliant on their production.