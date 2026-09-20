NBA Mock Draft: OKC Thunder Land Top-5 Selection in 2027 Class

The 2026-27 NBA season starts in less than a month as teams around the league begin to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

College basketball begins in early November, which will give prospects in the 2027 NBA Draft a chance to showcase their skill sets. The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to own a trio of first-round picks in the upcoming class, receiving selections from the Clippers, Nuggets and Spurs.

Recently, Derek Park of NBA Draft on SI predicted the first round of the 2027 draft, slotting a trio of incoming freshman to Oklahoma City. Here's a look at who Parker paired with the Thunder.

No. 5: Bruce Branch III, BYU

Branch enters the 2026-27 college basketball season as one of the most highly touted prospects in the country.

Rated the No. 6 overall player and No. 2 small forward in the 2026 recruiting class, the incoming freshman is slated to be the Cougars' next one-and-done star.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, Branch ideal size on the wing and fills an archetype that the Thunder don't have on the roster.

The McDonald's All-American has a few traits that Oklahoma City seems to have valued in the past, like a long wingspan, and would be an intriguing upside swing for Sam Presti and company.

No. 25: Colben Landrew, UConn

Landrew is also one of the top incoming freshman in the country, and joins a Huskies' squad that is fresh off a trip to the NCAA title game.

Head coach Dan Hurley's team lost multiple key pieces from last year's squad to the NBA Draft, and will likely rely on Landrew to help replace players like Alex Karaban.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 236 pounds, Landrew is a powerful athlete who was rated the No. 26 overall recruit and No. 7 small forward in the 2026 cycle by 247Sports.

Landrew is a good rebounder, versatile defender and solid cutter, which would seemingly make him a good fit with Daigneault's team.

No. 29: Austin Goosby, Texas

Another highly touted incoming freshman, Goosby should have a significant role for a Longhorns' team that is expected to be among the best in the country.

Hailing from Dynamic Prep in Dallas, Goosby was rated the No. 19 overall player and No. 4 combo guard in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, Goosby offers great size and athleticism, and has impressive basketball IQ, which could make him a solid fit in OKC.

"His best attribute though may be his feel for the game," Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports wrote. "He cuts well, passes well, and instinctively knows how to play in ways that allow him to make quick and efficient decisions with the basketball."