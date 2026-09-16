The Thunder Must Fix Their Rebounding Problem Early In The Season

Thunder can’t wait to make rebounding a priority.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing up to head into the NBA season on a revenge tour, as they look to earn their second championship in three years. Last season showed the squad a couple of issues that need to be fixed if OKC wants to run the table once again, and one needs to be addressed from the very beginning of the season.

One of the biggest areas where Oklahoma City needs to improve this upcoming year is its rebounding. Last season, the Thunder were one of the worst in the league at grabbing offensive rebounds and allowing offensive rebounds.

OKC grabbed an average of 9.6 offensive rebounds per game last season, ranking at No. 27 in the league. Additionally, the team allowed opponents to grab 11.9 offensive rebounds per game, the seventh most in the league. This is definitely an issue that OKC has to fix, and it starts with the big men.

Isaiah Hartenstein did all he could last season, as he averaged 3.2 offensive rebounds per game, but that is honestly where the good stops. Chet Holmgren, who is the biggest player on the court in almost every game, didn’t even average two offensive rebounds per game. Additionally, the only other player to even average one offensive rebound per game is Kenrich Williams.

This regular-season issue bled over into the postseason and was one of the reasons OKC fell in the conference finals. Because of this, the Thunder need to stop this issue from the beginning of the season, and they have the ability to do so with the help of the team’s newest additions.

Oklahoma City drafted Aday Mara, a center out of Michigan, with the squad's first pick in the draft. The 7-foot-3 Mara should be a good addition to the squad, as his size will help both in rebounding offensive rebounds and in preventing opponents from getting their own boards. Additionally, this season will be Thomas Sorber’s first season with the team, and the physical play of the Georgetown product should be useful as well.

Oklahoma City has to step up in this area of its game or else things could end up in failure like last year. It will take each of Hartenstein, Holmgren, Mara and Sorber to do so, and the squad has to make sure this is an issue dealt with from the very beginning of the season.