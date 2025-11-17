Following Underwhelming Start, OKC Thunder is Showing the League its Dominance

You can call it an underwhelming start because of the excellence of this Oklahoma City Thunder team.

Two double-overtime games, not playing up to the team's caliber on offense—the Thunder was still taking wins to kick off the season though, but it just goes to show you the standard that this team is held to. The defending champions appear to be the best team in the NBA thus far this year even through that rougher start which just so happened to bring eight straight wins before the team faced its first loss.

Mind you, this is all without Jalen Williams, and several games without Chet Holmgren. But now, it looks like this team is playing with a full, complete roster even still without Williams—especially as of late against some tough competition.

A 31-point win over Sacramento followed by a 14-point win led to 24-point and 29-point victories against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers before its win against the Charlotte Hornets, bringing Oklahoma City to a 13-1 record thus far to lead the NBA.

The Thunder sit as the league leader in point differential yet again to this point, beating teams by average of 15.5 points per game—an even larger differential than what the team ultimately broke an NBA record with a year ago at a differential of 12.9.

It's mind boggling what this team has been able to do to serious, high-level competition at the highest level of basketball. They're not just winning, they're utterly dominating. And again, they're doing it without their second best player—an NBA All Star, one of the best defenders in the league, a 24-year-old true talent.

Jalen Williams (8), Jaylin Williams (6) and Aaron Wiggins (21) during the Thunder Media Day for the 25-26 NBA season at the Paycom Center Monday, Sept. 29, 2025. | DOUG HOKE/THEOKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Thunder's still one of the youngest teams in the association. And with draft picks looming (good ones), the sky is the limit for this team who's pushing to create years of lasting success for the franchise in Oklahoma City.

A back-to-back season is in sights. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the helm and the depth this team has, it'd be hard not to choose them on any given night.