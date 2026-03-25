Jalen Williams Dishes on OKC Thunder Return, Feeling in Wrist

The Oklahoma City Thunder finally saw All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams return to the hardwood on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers after a 16 game absence for the Santa Clara product who has logged just 27 games so far this season.

Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, the Oklahoma City Thunder swingman has spent the year rehabbing from wrist surgery in a two procedure process to repair and clean up torn ligaments in his wrist suffered last April. Then, Williams suffered two hamstring strains. Now, he is back for the home stretch of the season and is projected to once again be a pivotal pillar in the team's postseason run.

Obviously as a high level competitor and in the Thunder's chase for a second consecutive championship, Williams would have loved to be on the floor faster and more frequently this season. However, he is not frustrated about this process, in large part due to his teammates.

"I wouldn't say 'frustrating' is the word. I think if I were on a different team, I'd be more frustrated. But I'm around good energy, as you guys can see. I think that's been one of the things that have kept me going. I've been trying to use it as a positive, too," Williams said. "My wrist has felt a lot better than it ever has. I think that was a big hurdle during the season. I've been able to kinda get over it. Back to what it was like."

The Thunder's energy for their teammates to help lift them up during rehab processes have been well documented off the court. On the court, Oklahoma City's knack for having someone step up in place of a missing key cog and keep winning takes plenty of pressure off a rehab process as well.

What Williams said about his wrist is arguably the most encouraging outcome from Monday's 20 point win in the City of Brotherly Love. To feel as though his wrist is as good as it has been since the injury is a great sign heading into the postseason.

"I think it's going to end up being a blessing in disguise, a little bit. It's going to give us a little more urgency to kinda figure out how to play with all of the guys. I think it's also one of the coolest things about the team is that we have an issue because of our depth," Williams said. "I don't think we've all played together yet. I think that gets taken for granted because we're really good, but it's definitely one of those hurdles we have to get over."

With now 10 games left in the regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder do have a sense of urgency not only to find their footing with a fully healthy roster for the first time all season but fend off the San Antonio Spurs in the race for the top seed in the Western Conference.

“I think the part I underestimated was more how many games I was missing,” Williams said. “I think when you look at it from the lens of, ‘I just won,’ you’re really excited about winning. And then when I got to the part where I had to have my second surgery, it was a little more real for me. I was only supposed to miss five games, and I ended up missing like 20, just to make sure it’s correct.”

Now with Williams back on the hardwood, the already best team in basketball gets even better.