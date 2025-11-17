OKC Thunder Guard Positioned for Potential NBA All-Defensive Nomination

Defense has been the word that encapsulates the current era of Oklahoma City Thunder basketball, from top to bottom, side to side; every player on the roster is guaranteed to be a positive defender. If a player isn't drafted that way, Head Coach Mark Daigneault and the rest of the coaching staff will ensure they improve.

Sometimes, the player drafted for their defense continues to improve and excel on that same side as their careers progress. That is the case for the Thunder and guard Cason Wallace, who has unlocked another gear in his defensive brilliance through 13 games this season.

Wallace has been exceptional for the Thunder throughout his career, but this season, he has been crucial as his team continues to navigate through multiple injuries to key rotational players. Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets was Lu Dort's first after missing five in a row, Jalen Williams has yet to see the court and Aaron Wiggins has dealt with issues as well.

The tricky guard is averaging 8.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game so far this season. On a bulk of perimeter jumpers, Wallace is shooting 41.7% from the floor, 38.2% from downtown and 90.9% from the free-throw line.

The thing that has made Wallace such a versatile defender throughout his career has been his hands. The University of Kentucky alum has been among the top of the NBA in deflections throughout his career and that remains to be the case.

Wallace is currently fourth in the NBA in deflections per game, with 5.0 a night. Opposing guards and wings have to consistently think twice when they line up to pass the ball in the direction of such an elite off-ball defender.

On the ball, Wallace has continued to be spectacular, but has looked even better as a point-of-attack defending threat. On Nov. 11 against the Golden State Warriors in Paycom Center, Wallace took full responsibility for guarding legendary guard Stephen Curry.

Wallace limited Curry to 11 points and zero assists, on 4-of-13 from the floor and 1-for-5 from three-point range. Curry would then go on to score over 40 points in his next two outings, proving Wallace's effort was even more impressive.

General Manager Sam Presti and the OKC Thunder knew what they were doing when they traded up on draft night to select Wallace. In 2025-26, Wallace could finally get the recognition he deserves on the NBA's All-Defensive teams.