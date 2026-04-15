OKC Thunder Hope Isaiah Joe's Career Year can Continue Through Playoffs

OKC’s sharpshooter could be a key factor in this year's playoff run.

The Thunder are gearing up for the start of the 2026 postseason, in which they will have the honor of defending the championship title that they hold. They will start this title defense on Sunday against the team that claims the eight-seed via the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Of course, Oklahoma City will look to the likes of its big three in Shai Gigeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to carry most of the load, but they won’t be able to do it all. Luckily, the Thunder are known for having one of the best bench units in the league, and have multiple players who are up for the challenge of producing in the playoffs.

One player in particular who has been showing out this year is the Thunder’s deep range deadeye, Isaiah Joe. Joe has had the best season of his career and has shown up huge for OKC in key moments.

Joe is averaging the most points in his career with 11.1 per game. The Thunder guard is also thriving where he plays best, as he is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc this season, ranking him tenth in the entire league. The sharpshooter has exploded in multiple performances, as he’s led OKC in scoring in three games this year.

Joe having these breakout performances is hopefully a good sign for things to come during the playoffs. Joe wasn’t utilized very much in last year’s championship run, as he only played 10 minutes a game, averaging 5.1 points per game.

It’s safe to assume that with Joe’s production this year, OKC will be looking for him to play a much bigger role in this year’s postseason. Oklahoma City has had nights where it desperately struggles from beyond the arc, and in a best-of-seven series, they can’t afford to drop a possible win. As the team’s leader in three-point percentage, Joe will be tasked with making sure OKC’s nights from three aren’t without volume.

Joe won’t be tasked with carrying the scoring load or being the sole factor in winning games, but the spark the guard brings to the hardwood at points is undeniable. Winning its second title in a row will be a hard task for OKC to tackle, but a little help from Joe on nights when the Thunder is slacking could go a long way this postseason.