Isaiah Joe Could be X Factor for OKC Thunder in Game 4 vs. Spurs

Oklahoma City has a chance to take full control of the Western Conference Finals, and one of its sharpshooters could suddenly play a key role.

On Sunday night, the Thunder will be in San Antonio again as they take on the Spurs in Game 4. After overcoming an early 15-point deficit to run away with Game 3, the Thunder are looking to secure a 3-1 lead before heading back home.

With Ajay Mitchell sidelined with a calf strain and Jalen Williams’ status still uncertain after he exited Game 2 early, the Thunder will need some extra juice from the players around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Throughout this series, the Thunder’s depth has been a clear advantage, with Oklahoma City dominating the bench battle.

While several players have already made their marks on this series, Game 4 could be Isaiah Joe’s chance to throw his name into the discussion. Considering the Thunder will be a bit more shorthanded, Mark Daigneault may be ready to slightly shorten the rotation, but it may also lead to an expanded role for Joe.

In Game 3, Joe played just under nine minutes, nailing his lone 3-point attempt of the night. While his Game 3 highlight was faking out the Thunder coaching staff in the midst of a scuffle on the other side of the floor, he could easily become a real factor in this series.

With Joe’s defense being the best it’s been in his career, his ability to stay on the floor even when his shots aren’t falling is huge for the Thunder. Considering all of the aggressive coverages San Antonio has been willing to throw at Gilgeous-Alexander, some extended playing time for Joe could produce some wide-open looks.

Averaging only 10 minutes a game in the playoffs, Joe is still shooting 37.1% from deep on 3.5 attempts per game. Averaging one outside shot roughly every three minutes he’s on the floor, Joe’s willingness to shoot at volume against a Spurs team that’s consistently given Oklahoma City open looks could be a recipe for success in Game 4.

Perhaps Aaron Wiggins or Kenrich Williams get some minutes in Game 4 with the Thunder shorthanded, but Joe should certainly get the nod as next man up, given what he’s shown all season and into the playoffs.

It won’t be easy for Oklahoma City to go into San Antonio and win both games, but if Joe and some of the Thunder’s other top contributors around Gilgeous-Alexander can play to their strengths, Oklahoma City should be in great shape to head home with a 3-1 lead.