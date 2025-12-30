OKC Thunder Shorthanded Starting Five vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night with each team battling through plenty of injuries.

Oklahoma City is without Isaiah Hartenstein who is dealing with a right soleus calf strain that was aggravated on Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Thunder are still without Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic for this tilt with backup point guard Ajay Mitchell dealing with a shin contusion. Just 30 minutes before tip off Mitchell has been upgraded to available.

The Atlanta Hawks are going to be without star guard Trae Young, Future All-Star forward Jalen Johnson, big man Kristaps Porzingis, N'Faly Dante and Caleb Houstan.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dealt with this setup before, sliding back in defensive-ace Cason Wallace to the starting lineup in place of Hartenstein as he is injured. Around him will be the core four of sueprstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, defensive-ace Lu Dort, All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and Rising star Chet Holmgren.

For Atlanta, their first five took a major hit being without three important pieces. The Hawks are starting former OKC Thunder forward, Vit Krejci, for just the second time this season for Quinn Snyder's squad trying to buck a six game losing streak.

This is going to be an interesting game for Oklahoma City as they need to capitalize on a short handed Hawks team to continue to get right following a messy two weeks stretch.

OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineups

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Cason Wallace, G

Lu Dort, F

Jalen Williams, F

Chet Holmgren, C

Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

Dyson Daniels, G

Nickiel Alexander-Walker, G

Zaccharie Risacher, F

Vit Krejci, F

Oneyka Okongwu, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder must continue to get right this home stand after bouncing back on Sunday in the second half against the Philadelphia 76ers. The OKC Thunder are hoping to finish this stretch strong by keeping the Atlanta Hawks on the skid as they have lost six straight games entering this one.

Up next, the OKC Thunder end this Holiday home stand by taking on the Portland Trail Blazers on New Year's Eve inside the Paycom Center before jetting off to the West Coast to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Stay tuned to Thunder on SI for complete coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against this Hawks squad and this entire season. This game will be key in starting the week off on the right foot.