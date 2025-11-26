OKC Thunder Superstar Appears On NBA Injury Report, Kenrich Williams to Debut

This week is going to be fun as the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their three game home stand which opened up with Sunday's beat down over the Portland Trail Blazers. It is the final two games of the NBA Cup Pool Play Stage starting on Wednesday against Minnesota and wrapping up on Friday against the Phoenix Suns.

Wednesday represents a rematch of the Western Conference Finals from just a few months ago, where the OKC Thunder dominated the Minnesota Timberwolves, making quick work of their divisional foes in just five games. The Thunder defense limited Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards as a scorer and gave Julius Randle fits. Oklahoma City could lean on their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and No. 2 scoring option Jalen Williams to guide them offensively in that best of seven set.

Following that series, Gilgeous-Alexander and Edwards sparked a healthy rivalry by sparing with each other in dueling shoe campigns with the Thunder superstar seeing Converse release an ad showing his SHAI 001 kicks stomping on an Ant and Edwards' Adidas crew has Kat Williams serve a monolog dissing the Bricktown Ballers bucket getter.

Mix that with Minnesota in desperate need of a statement win and seeking revenge, the Timberwolves hope to earn their first win over a .500 ball club all season and you get a highly competitive game inside the Paycom Center with plenty at stake in the NBA Cup Standings.

In this game, the Oklahoma City Thunder will see veteran big man Kenrich Williams make his season debut as the TCU product went through a knee scope back on Media Day that delayed his start to the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the OKC Thunder did see a new addition to the injury report as superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander appears for the first time all season. The Thunder tab the league's MVP as questionable for this game due to an illness.

OKC Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander –– Illness: Questionable

Jalen Williams –– Right Wrist; Surgical

Recovery: OUT

Aaron Wiggins –– Left Adductor; Strain: OUT

Nikola Topic –– Surgery Recovery: OUT

Thomas Sorber –– ACL Recovery: OUT

Brooks Barnhizer –– G League: Probable

Chris Youngblood –– G League: Probable

Branden Carlson –– G League: Probable

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Rocco Zikarsky –– G League: OUT

Enrique Freeman –– Face Mask: Available

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be fully healthy in this contest against a short handed Thunder club, it will be interesting to see how Oklahoma City navigates this game especially if Gilgeous-Alexander is forced to miss his first game of the season.