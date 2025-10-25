OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Oklahoma City Thunder have again made NBA history.
For the first time ever, a team has seen two double-overtime bouts to begin a season, with the Thunder going extra innings with both the Rockets and Pacers to start the season.
The matchup with Houston had plenty of buzz around it, being ring night and seeing the return of superstar Kevin Durant to OKC. Behind an all-around performance, OKC was able to eventually outlast the Rockets, with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sealing the deal.
Game 8 of the Finals versus Indiana had plenty of drive behind it, too, though the Thunder were more short-handed for that. SGA needed a new career-high 55 points to leave Indiana with a win, including 26 points from second-year guard Ajay Mitchell.
Now, the Thunder look to a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, hoping to avoid both a loss and more overtime.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Saturday’s bout:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Alex Caruso — Out: Concussion protocol
Chet Holmgren — Available: Low back soreness
Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery
Cason Wallace — Available: Left knee
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
Atlanta Hawks injuries:
Jalen Johnson — Out: Right ankle
Kristaps Porzingis — Out: Flu-like symptoms
Zaccharie Risacher — Out: Right ankle
The Thunder continue to deal with early-season injuries, with a new addition to the injury report in Chet Holmgren.
Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are all confirmed out, with Sorber missing the entirety of the 2025-26 season, and the others missing several more weeks.
Jalen Williams is still working his way back from a wrist injury and surgery in last year’s postseason.
High-level contributors in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe have picked up injuries in preseason or the regular season. Caruso played in the opener, but missed Thursday’s bout against Indiana. Cason Wallace is a go for tonight's game.
The newest addition is Holmgren, who has played in both of the team’s contests so far. He saw a stellar season debut, and followed it up with a hit-and-miss performance against Indiana. Still, the Thunder will certainly need him moving forward to keep up their undefeated pace. He's currently listed as available.
The Hawks have a trio of starters out that could certainly affect the outcome of the game.
The Thunder and Hawks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.