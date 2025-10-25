Inside The Thunder

OKC Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Thunder injury report ahead of its third game of the season.

Derek Parker

Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder have again made NBA history.

For the first time ever, a team has seen two double-overtime bouts to begin a season, with the Thunder going extra innings with both the Rockets and Pacers to start the season.

The matchup with Houston had plenty of buzz around it, being ring night and seeing the return of superstar Kevin Durant to OKC. Behind an all-around performance, OKC was able to eventually outlast the Rockets, with reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sealing the deal.

Game 8 of the Finals versus Indiana had plenty of drive behind it, too, though the Thunder were more short-handed for that. SGA needed a new career-high 55 points to leave Indiana with a win, including 26 points from second-year guard Ajay Mitchell.

Now, the Thunder look to a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, hoping to avoid both a loss and more overtime.

Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Saturday’s bout:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Alex Caruso — Out: Concussion protocol

Chet Holmgren — Available: Low back soreness

Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL

Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery

Cason Wallace — Available: Left knee

Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist

Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee

Atlanta Hawks injuries:

Jalen Johnson — Out: Right ankle

Kristaps Porzingis — Out: Flu-like symptoms

Zaccharie Risacher — Out: Right ankle

The Thunder continue to deal with early-season injuries, with a new addition to the injury report in Chet Holmgren.

Kenrich Williams, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber are all confirmed out, with Sorber missing the entirety of the 2025-26 season, and the others missing several more weeks.

Jalen Williams is still working his way back from a wrist injury and surgery in last year’s postseason.

High-level contributors in Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe have picked up injuries in preseason or the regular season. Caruso played in the opener, but missed Thursday’s bout against Indiana. Cason Wallace is a go for tonight's game.

The newest addition is Holmgren, who has played in both of the team’s contests so far. He saw a stellar season debut, and followed it up with a hit-and-miss performance against Indiana. Still, the Thunder will certainly need him moving forward to keep up their undefeated pace. He's currently listed as available.

The Hawks have a trio of starters out that could certainly affect the outcome of the game.

The Thunder and Hawks tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.

