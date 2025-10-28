OKC Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report
Through four games, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an undefeated record, and they’ll look to retain that on the second night of a back-to-back against the Kings tonight.
Things haven’t been perfect for OKC thus far, every game save for Atlanta has had its fair share of lulls and woes. But the Thunder have made a habit of surviving and advancing in the early part of the season.
They leaned on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in double-overtime bouts versus the Rockets and Pacers. Used an all-around, two-way effort against the Hawks, and staved off a Mavericks’ comeback on Monday night.
On Tuesday, they’ll look to power through fatigue in Russell Westbrook’s return to Oklahoma City, this time with Sacramento.
The Kings have been on the opposite end of the spectrum, falling in two of their three contests. They dropped their opener to the Suns by just four points, before rebounding for a one-point win over Utah. Against the Lakers on Sunday, they were unable to keep Austin Reaves from scoring as he went for 51 in a seven-point win.
Injuries have already nagged at both teams, though you’d be hard-pressed to find a team bit more by the injury bug so far than OKC.
Here are the injury reports for both teams ahead of Tuesday’s bout:
OKC Thunder injuries:
Chet Holmgren — Out: Low back soreness
Isaiah Joe — Out: Left knee
Nikola Topic — Out: Surgical recovery
Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL
Jalen Williams — Out: Right wrist
Kenrich Williams — Out: Left knee
Sacramento Kings injuries:
Nique Clifford — Out: Right hamstring
Keegan Murray — Out: Left thumb
Daeqwon Plowden — Out: G League
Isaiah Stevens — Out: G League
After dealing with low back soreness for the last few games, Chet Holmgren is officially out for the back-to-back bout with the Kings. Notably, Alex Caruso is off the injury report after going into concussion protocol in the season opener.
Rotational players in Isaiah Joe and Kenrich Williams remain out, along with OKC's rookies.
The Kings most notable injury would be to forward Keegan Murray, who’s emerged as a steady offensive and defensive options in the last few years. They’ll also be without rookie Nique Clifford, who was one of the top rookies through the preseason, as well as two G League players in Plowden and Stevens.
The Thunder and Kings tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.