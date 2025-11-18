Why Chet Holmgren’s Defensive Player of the Year Odds Are Skyrocketing

Once again, Oklahoma City looks like the best team in the NBA by a wide margin. With many players still on the bench nursing injuries, this Thunder team has been able to cruise to a 13-1 overall record. And just like last season, once again, this historic operation is led by a suffocating defensive unit.

Even without an All-Defensive Team member in Jalen Williams, and another from the same cut in Lu Dort missing a few games, Oklahoma City hasn’t missed a beat on defense. This unit is simply dominating opponents and propelling the Thunder’s eye-popping start to the season. No matter who has been in the lineup, the intensity and production haven’t fallen off. And a large part of that is due to the team’s big defensive anchor down low.

Chet Holmgren has played in 10 of Oklahoma City’s 14 games and has reaffirmed his status as one of the best defensive big men in the entire NBA. In the Thunder’s lone loss of the season, a back-to-back against a big Portland team, Holmgren didn’t play. With him in the lineup, this team is a perfect 10-0. And for Holmgren, it starts on the defensive end.

The ball-handler attacked his outside foot and got into his chest, as you should against a shot blocker



But it didn’t matter to Chet Holmgren



I guess that's why he's one of the best interior defenders in the league (and his added strength helps a ton)

Holmgren has proven to be one of the NBA’s most versatile defenders in the NBA, and fits perfectly into Oklahoma City’s scheme. He has played both the power forward spot and the center spot and has been nearly flawless on the defensive end.

While Holmgren’s blocks are down this season, his impact has never been higher. Holmgren is averaging a team-high plus 13.8 when on the court, higher than even Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s plus 13.8. He excels in double big lineups next to Isaiah Hartenstein, but also easily holds it down by himself. He’s also averaging a career-high 8.2 rebounds per game, bulking up and bringing down more boards for the Thunder. His net-rating is a mind boggling 22.4, and Oklahoma City's defensive unit is nearly unstoppable with him on the court.

Chet is just such a monstrously good defender

With Victor Wembenyama's recent injury, the Defensive Player of the Year conversation has been opened wide. The Spurs star is slated to miss a handful of weeks, and potentially more, with a left calf strain. On multiple betting sites, Holmgren has taken a clear lead for Defensive Player of the Year, and will have the benefit of anchoring the league's best defense.

Of course, health is the main key, but Holmgren has taken a few huge steps into securing his first postseason award. And he might even get a few more in the process.