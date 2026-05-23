OKC Star Big Man Finding Groove Against Spurs as Thunder Take 2-1 Lead

Oklahoma City secured a massive win in San Antonio, and its All-Star big played a key role in regaining control of the series.

On Friday night, the Thunder won 123-108 against the Spurs in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals to take a 2-1 lead. After the Spurs darted out to a 15-0 lead in the opening minutes, the Thunder settled in and took control for a much-needed win.

Without Jalen Williams on the floor, Oklahoma City needed its other stars to step up. While there were plenty of players able to make winning plays throughout the night, the star power of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren was key.

It’s no secret that Holmgren played well below his All-Star standards across the Thunder’s first two games against the Spurs. In those matchups, Holmgren looked outmatched and out of rhythm, particularly when Victor Wembanyama was on the floor.

While he made some strides in Game 2 in the minutes Wembanyama was on the bench, Holmgren started to hold his own a bit more in Oklahoma City’s decisive Game 3 win. In Friday night’s win to swing home-court advantage back to the Thunder, Holmgren scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and added three rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

Although those numbers still aren’t on par for the regular season and first two rounds Holmgren had, they certainly show that the first-time All-Star may be turning a corner in this series. Add in that Holmgren, despite finishing with zero blocks, had probably his most impactful defensive performance yet against the Spurs, and the Thunder could be seeing their star center figure things out.

There was never any doubt about whether Holmgren had the competitive nature to bounce back in this matchup, but there were some warranted concerns about this matchup, which has given him issues for some time. While the numbers weren’t loud and he didn’t necessarily take over the game, Holmgren responded when Oklahoma City needed him.

Another reason Holmgren has been able to find some success as the series progresses is the Thunder’s lack of need for his production. Through the first three games, Oklahoma City’s bench has been a dominant force and managed to keep the Thunder afloat on both sides.

Without a pressing need for Holmgren to create offense, he’s able to let the game come to him, which is where he’s been at his best throughout his career. Ultimately, Game 3 was far from a perfect game for Holmgren, but if he can continue to improve each time he steps on the floor against San Antonio, the Thunder should be in great shape to head back to the NBA Finals.