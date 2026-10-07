OKC Thunder: Aday Mara Displays Impressive Traits in Debut

When the 2026 NBA Draft started and picks continued to be turned in, the board did not break in a favorable way for the Thunder to secure fan-favorite prospects such as Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lenderborg, and Brayden Burries, all of whom flew off the board in the top 11 picks.

With the Bricktown Ballers sitting at No. 12, they were still in a house-money situation coming off a 64-win campaign; it is almost unheard of to see a Western Conference Finalist picking in the lottery. The team has the Clippers to thank for that. Left sitting there, the best available prospect was 7-foot-3 big man Aday Mara. The University of Michigan standout who helped lead the Wolverines to a National Title alongside the two other lottery frontcourt members, Johnson Jr. and Lenderborg.

The obvious knock on Mara was his strength and conditioning. He averaged a mere 23 minutes at Michigan, which was a college career-high, and at times during those games labored on the court. That gripe with his game carried over to Summer League, where he displayed a mixed bag of returns, making it unclear if he would be a first-year impact player for Oklahoma City.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder began its five-game preseason journey against the New Orleans Pelicans. Mara found himself in the starting lineup as most of the team's regular rotation was in street clothes. It only took one half to showcase impressive skill sets and tease the impact he could have on one of the NBA's largest title favorites. The headline-stealing night for Mara started in pregame, when head coach Mark Daigneault spoke glowingly about the rookie.

"Well, I think [Aday Mara] made significant progress from summer league to camp. As I mentioned yesterday, summer league is kind of an out of context data point. It's a data point nonetheless, but it's right after the draft. You know, those guys have just gone through a very grueling draft process. It's high stress and not optimal for performance. And when you're seven-foot-three, that that makes it even more challenging, and I think getting into the rhythm of conditioning and you know predictable workouts. He was in Spain a lot of that time, but he was working really hard, and he came into camp in really good shape and pretty primed up. You know, not 10 out of 10, but nobody does, but certainly pretty, pretty strong coming from summer league, and so that's shown up, you know, on both ends of the floor. I mean, his impact kind of speaks for itself. I mean, he's a high-impact player because of the rim protection, the mobility, the size, and then offensively the rolling and the hands. You know, so that's all there, and when you add the condition to that, it's pretty good. So I'm excited to see him in these preseason games for sure," Daigneault detailed before tip-off against the Pelicans.

The Thunder bench boss saw his words ring true when the ball was tipped in Tulsa. Mara played in 18 of the 24 first-half minutes while posting 12 points, hauling in nine rebounds, dishing out three assists, and swatting a trio of shots on the defensive end on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor, including going 2-for-2 at the charity stripe. While being a +13 in the contest.

"He worked really hard from the end of Summer League until he came back to Oklahoma City and then to the start of training camp. That’s a lot of days that he’s stacked up with his head down on his body and on his conditioning, and it showed up tonight.” Daigneault reaffirmed after the game. "He is obviously a really effective player because of his skill-level on offense and then the impact on defense. But, you have to be in great shape to do those things, and he is working toward that. It was a really nice start for him."

He looked to be in much better shape during this contest than in any of his previous game film. He was moving more fluidly, able to be more engaged on the glass for longer stretches, and remained active offensively.

The biggest standout play of the entire 48-minute contest was Mara denying Pelicans big man Derik Queen at the cup and running rim-to-rim to finish the transition layup on the following Thunder possession. Mara also ran the floor to complete a beyond mid-court lob from Jared McCain.

Mara also got a putback bucket on a missed McCain triple to help the offense find easy buckets. He did more than just score, the rookie big man displayed his high-end playmaking. His passing out of the short roll allowed him to find Brooks Barnhizer in the dunker spot for an easy bucket. It is about how that play worked.

With the 7-foot-3 freight train rolling to the cup in the middle of the paint, the Pelicans had to send their rim protector to the mid-paint to receive Mara; he reads the play and reacts perfectly, hitting Barnhizer in the dunker spot for an uncontested finish. While Barnhizer is not expected to get much run in the regular season, when you dig deeper, you realize how often Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, and Ajay Mitchell find themselves as guards floating to the dunker spot.

Even in this game, Mara worked as a high-post hub akin to Isaiah Hartenstein and used his height to see over the defense and deliver a dime to Mitchell cutting back door for two quick points.

This was a good first step in Mara's career, we will see what his first-year role looks like but it is clear that no matter if it is a sizeable role or only deploying Mara in short doses, the Michigan big man will be able to help this team in the 2026-27 campaign.