OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup vs. Pelicans in Preseason Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans as the two sides get together to open up the NBA Preseason in Tulsa, Ok. The Thunder are playing the first of its five game slate this preseason with two sets of a back-to-back. Tonight opens up leg one of the team's first back-to-back set. A 90 minute bus ride north to the BOK Center before returning home to play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday in the Paycom Center.

Tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA wing Jalen Williams, All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren, Starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, Defensive-aces Alex Caruso and Cason Wallace as well as bench big man Jaylin Williams and youngsters Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber.

This afternoon the team announced the signing of Anthony Pritchard to an exhibit 10 deal. The Tulsa, Native helped lead the Oklahoma City Blue's offense a year ago and now gets to suit up for a homecoming game tonight as Mark Daigneault announced pregame he expects to get Pritchard, and every active player, some run.

Oct 6, 2026; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain warms up before a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at BOK Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Starting Lineup

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Jared McCain, G

Ajay Mitchell, G

Bennett Stirtz, G

Kenrich Williams, F

Aday Mara, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on the front end of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans here in Tulsa, Ok. Before the Thunder go back home to the Paycom Center on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

This game will be interesting to follow as we see the first look at youngsters Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh. The Kentucky product, Oweh, had his Summer League cut short in Salt Lake City due to an ankle injury.

Most of the regular rotation is sitting this game out with the plan to be to play tomorrow in Oklahoma City. But seeing Jared McCain and Ajay Mitchell in the backcourt will be an interesting dynamic as Mitchell's injury riddled campaign from a year ago didn't get to see these two share the hardwood much.

The Thunder are expected to be one of the top contenders in the NBA this season and tonight starts its journey with the quest of a second championship in franchise history on deck.

Oklahoma City will get through this back-to-back this week before having the rest of the week off and resuming preseason play on Monday night in Atlanta.