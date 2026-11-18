The Oklahoma City Thunder are battling major injuries to start the 2026-27 campaign. Season-derailing blows have hit the OKC Thunder with All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams and All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace potentially missing the entire year. All-NBA big man Chet Holmgren is sidelined 6 to 10 weeks, dating back to Oct. 30. All three suffered their injuries during the third game of the year.

Oklahoma City Thunder has also seen Nikola Topic miss all but two games of this 2026-27 campaign, Rising Star guard Ajay Mitchell missed a pair of contests, Alex Caruso missed three games, and Jaylin Williams has missed seven tilts on the season as he is still questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

On Tuesday, during the Thunder's second off-day in a row following its four game West Coast swing –– the longest road trip of the season for the Bricktown Ballers –– Oklahoma City announced that Thomas Sorber, the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, will be sidelined for at least another 6-to-8 weeks.

Sorber's freshman season at Gonzaga was cut short due to a foot injury that he spent the pre-draft process and summer rehabbing from. In September of 2025, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced Sorber suffered a torn ACL that held him out of the entire 2025-26 campaign. This summer, Sorber had a clean-up procedure that kept him out of the 2026 Summer League action, and despite thinking he would be cleared for training camp, he was a limited participant in camp.

That led to the first 14 games, as the Georgetown product was enduring his return to play protocol and seen working out pregame, he suffered a set back. The Thunder announced today that Sorber underwent a third knee procedure.

"Thomas Sorber underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure today to address inflammation at the patellofemoral joint in his right knee that developed in the late stages of his return-to-play process. The procedure was performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago with Thunder medical personnel present. Sorber is expected to return to on-court activities in six-to-eight weeks," The Thunder put out in a statement on Tuesday evening.

This delays the Thunder's big man return to the hardwood even further as he awaits his chance to debut in the NBA. It is important to note that returning too on-court activities is the six-to-eight week timeline the team put out which likely will not feature an immediate return to live game action and instead likely feature another ramp up period.

This is brutal luck for a 20-year-old who has worked his entire life to get to this stage and continues to see injuries rob him of a chance to play. For Oklahoma City, they will continue to lean on Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara in the front court as they await the return of Jaylin Williams, Holmgren and Sorber.

Earlier this month, Sorber saw his team option for next year picked up keeping him under Oklahoma City's control for next season.