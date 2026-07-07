OKC Thunder Injuries Hindering Impact of Summer League

Oklahoma City has been in action for a couple of Summer League matchups already, but it’s clear that this summer isn’t quite going as planned.

The Thunder wrapped up their season just over a month ago, and it didn’t take long for the focus to turn to Summer League. Through two games in Salt Lake City, the Thunder have seen some of their young talent put in some solid performances and give a glimpse into what the next few seasons might hold in Oklahoma City.

With 2026 draft picks Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh all taking the floor for the Thunder for the first time, Sam Presti and company have gotten their first opportunity to evaluate their latest additions at the NBA level. While those guys and others have made for an interesting experience thus far, the Thunder are also missing some of the most interesting players on the roster.

After the season ended, Summer League was a highly anticipated showcase for the Thunder. Even before the latest draft picks learned they’d be playing in Oklahoma City, the Thunder were ready to potentially see Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber get on the floor for action.

Unfortunately for the Thunder, injuries and offseason procedures have kept both off the floor in Utah and Vegas. Although Topic had a chance to get on the floor for the Thunder last season, getting some additional reps in the summer could’ve been useful.

Meanwhile, Sorber spent the entirety of last season recovering from a torn ACL, and seeing him in Thunder blue for the first time also would’ve been a fun sight. Especially considering that Mara is also in the frontcourt, the Thunder could’ve even gotten a glimpse at how the two centers entering their rotation next season would fare in a double-big lineup.

Considering the roster-building strategies needed in this age of the NBA, getting some more data on Sorber and Topic could’ve been helpful for any additional moves the Thunder might make this offseason. Instead, the Thunder have been treated only to their recent draft picks and two-way players for next season.

While it’s tough to make any big takeaways from Summer League action, getting to see Sorber and Topic on the floor in Utah or Vegas would’ve at least been a positive sign and may have given one or both some momentum heading into next season. Still, the Thunder will get plenty of information to work with in Summer League, but they’ll have to wait until at least the preseason to see Sorber and Topic on an NBA floor.