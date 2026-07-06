Should OKC Thunder Pursue Latest Star to Hit Free Agency?

Oklahoma City has made some intriguing moves so far this offseason, and it might have reason to pursue another big splash.

Over the past few weeks, the Thunder have steadily built their roster for next season, making some minor moves that will shape how the 2026-27 season looks. With a couple of incoming draft picks, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe outgoing and a couple of free agents working new deals to remain in Oklahoma City, the Thunder could have their 15-man roster set for next season.

However, with the Thunder still well over the second apron, a Lu Dort trade could still be in the mix, and perhaps even Nikola Topic could be a potential mover, depending on how Oklahoma City may want to fill out the roster. Going into Monday, the Thunder’s options seemed rather straightforward, at least in terms of potential additions in free agency.

However, an interesting wrinkle may have been thrown into the Thunder’s plans with the news that the Sacramento Kings are waiving DeMar DeRozan. With the six-time All-Star hitting free agency, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the soon-to-be 37-year-old is anticipated to draw interest from multiple contenders around the league.

While it’s unknown exactly who might be interested in DeRozan’s services, the Thunder certainly fit the description of a contender. The 2025 champions, who came up one win short of another trip to the Finals, are not only contenders, but it would also make some sense for them to have legitimate interest in DeRozan.

While the 6-foot-6 DeRozan isn’t necessarily a great defender, he would give the Thunder some useful size on the wing, and the defensive foundation around him likely wouldn’t cause many issues. Assuming DeRozan would be willing to sign with his next team on a minimum deal, the Thunder could certainly use an extra scoring punch on the perimeter, which he delivered last season, averaging 18.4 points on 49.7% shooting in year 17.

Of course, one of the potential dealbreakers beyond the potentially heavily reduced role for DeRozan would be that Oklahoma City almost certainly can’t offer him a starting spot. Having started every game of his career outside of 12 in his rookie season, coming off the bench would be new territory for him. Still, other stars in similar positions in their careers, such as Carmelo Anthony or Russell Westbrook, have successfully made that transition.

Perhaps adding someone with DeRozan’s resume at this stage of their career could be a risk Sam Presti isn’t interested in taking after the Gordon Hayward failure in 2024. Still, with a scoring talent like DeRozan suddenly on the market, it might be worth it for the Thunder to at least entertain the idea.