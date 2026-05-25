The OKC Thunder Need More From Chet Holmgren on Offense

Down two starter-caliber guards, the Oklahoma City Thunder needed other players to step up in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs if they wanted to take a commanding 3-1 series victory back to OKC. The opposite happened; OKC shot 6-for-33 from 3-point range and lost by 21 points, its largest margin of defeat since a 32-point loss on the final day of the regular season to the Phoenix Suns.

Now, the series is headed back to the home of the defending NBA champions, but questions about the health of both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell remain present. In a sea of inquiry, the fact that the Thunder could get more offensive production from an All-NBA player is present.

The Thunder need more from Chet Holmgren on the offensive end in order to win this series. Holmgren is averaging 11.3 points per game on 46.9% shooting through the four games so far in the series. He scored 10 points on 3-for-8 shooting in the loss Sunday night.

The Gonzaga product was instrumental in the Thunder's unbeaten 8-0 start to the playoffs against the Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, converting inside the paint at an elite clip. He averaged 20 points and 9.8 rebounds per game while knocking down shots at a 60.8% rate in the Conference Semifinals sweep of the Lakers.

The momentum and success he had behind him heading into this series have disappeared through four games, looking like a shell of what was shown in the previous two series. His performance in the Thunder's two wins, however, shows what can happen if Holmgren turns it around.

Holmgren scored 13 points on 5-for-10 shooting in Game 2 and 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting in Game 3. These numbers are not the All-NBA-level production that is expected to come from the third-year big man, but he still came up in moments when the Thunder needed him to.

In the two losses, the opposite has been the case. Holmgren scored just eight points on 2-for-7 shooting in the first game of the series, while playing 41 minutes in the double-overtime loss. With even a slightly greater performance in that game, this series could have been flipped around.

Holmgren has struggled to get open against the Spurs' heavily physical defense, often missing good looks when he does find space. The Thunder can easily win the series if their All-NBA big man turns his performance around. They'll need it if reinforcements do not come soon.