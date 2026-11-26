Oklahoma City dropped another tight game, and it needs to execute better in the clutch to avoid digging itself a hole in the standings.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder capped off their NBA Cup group play slate with a 113-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a game that was tight throughout the second half, the finish felt all too familiar for the Thunder.

Over the final minutes, the Thunder rallied from an early fourth-quarter deficit, but they were unable to make enough plays down the stretch to secure a win. While the Thunder held an 11-point lead in the third quarter, a win was still well within reach despite Minnesota’s runs in the second half.

Perhaps the most frustrating part of that equation for the Thunder is that this should be the blueprint for wins in their current situation. It’s obviously not ideal to give up a double-digit lead, but the idea for Oklahoma City, while missing so many key pieces, should be to at least get these games to clutch time.

Last season, the Thunder had the league’s second-best record in clutch games, going 24-10. Add in that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won Clutch Player of the Year last season, and the Thunder should be relatively comfortable when they get games into clutch time.

Getting outscored 14-9 in the final five minutes against Minnesota, the Thunder’s defense in clutch time has been an issue, but the overall execution has left plenty to be desired. That loss dropped the Thunder to 3-5 in clutch games this season, as the team hit the halfway mark of their clutch losses and overall losses from last season.

Since the Thunder’s 8-2 start, where they netted a couple of clutch wins, the team has gone only 1-5 in clutch games, with Friday’s matchup against New Orleans marking the only victory. If Oklahoma City were relatively healthy, it likely would’ve pulled those games out in the final minutes or even avoided clutch time altogether. Of course, that’s not the Thunder’s reality.

Although it might not be the end of the world that the Thunder are 3-5 in clutch situations, it’s imperative that they right the ship quickly. Their loss on Wednesday dropped them down to 11th in the Western Conference.

After starting 24-1 last season, the Thunder are out of the postseason picture on Thanksgiving this time around. There are still over 60 games remaining, and only four games separate the Thunder from home-court advantage in the first round at this point, but they simply can’t afford to continue digging a hole because of poor execution in tight games.