Oklahoma City’s NBA Cup dreams were ended with its latest loss, but it might not necessarily be a bad thing.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder dropped their final NBA Cup group play game to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Marking the team’s second home loss of the season and the second NBA Cup loss, the Thunder’s season continued on its downward spiral.

After making it to the knockout stage each of the past two years, the Thunder will be out of the hunt for the midseason crowd this time around. While the Thunder will be missing out on bonus checks this season, it may actually be to the team’s benefit in the long run.

With another two games left to be scheduled, the Thunder might have dodged a bullet by falling to the Timberwolves. With that game keeping the Thunder out of the NBA Cup, it could actually make it easier for Oklahoma City to get some more wins.

Had the Thunder made it to the knockout stage, they would’ve been set for two games against some of the West’s top competition. While Friday night’s matchups could still leave some great teams in the Thunder’s potential pool, it seems more likely that they could come out with an easier schedule for missing out on the cup.

The Thunder’s two unscheduled regular season games will likely come against two of the teams from the West they’re only currently set to face three times. Although it’s not necessarily a rule that’s set in stone, this has been the usual method for scheduling throughout the NBA Cup’s previous history.

With that in mind, the Thunder will likely be set for a home game against the Rockets, Lakers or Suns, and then one road game against the Warriors, Clippers or Spurs. While some of those teams are still in contention for a spot in the knockout rounds, the Thunder’s best draw from those squads would be the Suns and Clippers.

While LA has bested the Thunder already, it is still easily the worst team of that group, and Phoenix is only one game above .500 going into Friday night’s action, and it could give the Thunder an opportunity to move up in the standings.

Regardless of which teams the Thunder will match up against, not making it through to the knockout round may work in their favor for where they’ll have to play. Given the point differential situation, the Thunder wouldn’t have been guaranteed a home game in the knockout round and easily could’ve had to face two of the West’s best on the road. Now, they’ll be guaranteed one home game and could be set to face worse competition as well.