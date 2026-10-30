OKC Thunder Need More than Shooting from Jared McCain This Season

Oklahoma City’s situation is far from ideal, and it will need to rely on its sharpshooter much more than it initially thought.

Despite starting the season 4-1, the Thunder’s first week and change of the 2026-27 season has been disastrous. With Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace sidelined for months, and nagging injuries keeping other key players out of the lineup, the Thunder aren’t in a position they expected to be in.

While those injuries are a massive detriment to any hopes Oklahoma City has of competing for a championship this season, there may also be a silver lining. With some of Oklahoma City’s best players out, there should be some extra opportunities for others down the roster.

Perhaps the most intriguing player set to have an extended role is Jared McCain. Entering his first full season with the Thunder, McCain was expected to simply fill the sharpshooting role left vacant by Isaiah Joe’s departure and be a spark off the bench.

Suddenly, McCain has become a much more important piece of the Thunder lineup. Starting in the past two games, McCain clearly has Mark Daigneault’s trust, and he’ll have to continue showcasing more moving forward to keep the Thunder near the top of the standings.

While it’s unknown if McCain will continue to hold a spot in the starting five throughout the season, it’s clear that his role will be larger than the one he had on opening night. Against the Spurs, McCain showcased an ideal role where he could come in without much pressure and nail some outside looks to stretch the defense and give the Thunder an offensive boost.

Now, he’ll need to give the Thunder an offensive boost more often and in more areas than from beyond the arc. Given the creation and scoring lost with Williams’ injury, McCain’s mid-range and driving game have suddenly become much more critical.

Although he’s made some strides on that end since coming to Oklahoma City, McCain’s defense will also need to take another leap if the Thunder want to maintain their standard and identity. Of course, as displayed in the Thunder’s first loss in Dallas, offense might be the biggest concern in the short term.

Taking pressure off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by consistently scoring in double figures would be huge, and McCain has shown flashes of his ability to score at that level. If he can find some consistency and grow beyond the sharpshooter label, McCain could be instrumental in Oklahoma City’s success.