Both the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder curbed losing streaks the last time out. The Thunder put an end to a three-game skid to salvage a 1-3 record on a four-game West Coast road trip; the Hawks lost two straight before breaking that mini slump last time out against Milwaukee. The Thunder are unbeaten at home this season and hope to keep it that way and dispatch of this tough Hawks team. Atlanta strolls in 8-6 while the Thunder have a 9-5 record to date, after a 5-0 start.

Each side enters the game beat up and bruised. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Thomas Sorber in this clash. Atlanta is missing rookie guard Kingston Flemings, Mouhamed Gueye, Jock Landale, Asa Newell and CJ McCollum.

Oklahoma City is welcoming back defensive ace Lu Dort and bench scorer Aaron Wiggins to the Paycom Center, where they called home to start their NBA careers and helped the Thunder win the 2025 NBA Championship. Now, both suit up for the Hawks after summer time deals sent them out East in financially driven decisions. Now, the team gets the chance to honor these two and with the injuries piled up in Atlanta it opened the door to perhaps see one –– or both –– enter the starting lineup.

The Atlanta Hawks own a top ten defense in the NBA to matchup with Oklahoma City's 17th best offense. The Thunder will hope to see superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carry them to a win, but that is easier said than done even for a player of his caliber against the likes of Dort, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Oklahoma City will be looking for any source of offense it can muster against this Hawks team and some dramtic luck from beyond the arc to swing in its favor. The path to a Thunder win be to play this game in the mud as two top ten defenses play a rock fight that Gilgeous-Alexander can pull out in clutch time.

With both teams dealing with injuries, the starting lineup needed to be shuffled. The Thunder got back Jaylin Williams from a seven game stint in street clothes while dealing with back spams. This unlocks the team's ability to go double-big for longer stretches by having three healthy centers and many expected that to be the route the team went.

30 minutes before tip-off, the Bricktown Ballers and Red Birds released their starting lineups for this cross-conference clash inside the Paycom Center.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineups

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Jared McCain, G

Ajay Mitchell, F

Aday Mara, F

Isaiah Hartenstein, C

Atlanta Hawks Starting Lineup

Nickiel Alexander-Walker, G

Aaron Wiggins, G

Dyson Daniels, F

Jalen Johnson, F

Onyeka Okongwu, C

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday in their penultimate NBA Cup pool play contest to finish a quick two-game home stand.