OKC Thunder Star Poised for First Career Triple-Double Next Season

Oklahoma City’s star power should be on full display next season, and one of its stars should be in the mix for a statistical milestone.

After last season featured Jalen Williams on the sideline for a myriad of wrist and hamstring issues, the All-NBA forward should be back and better than ever next season. Still looking to build on the All-NBA season that ended in a Thunder title, Williams may be ready for his best season yet in year five.

Much of the success he’s expected to achieve next season comes from his all-around development. Having turned into one of the most complete players in the league, Williams’ elite play on both ends is a massive reason why Oklahoma City is entering next season as the title favorite once again.

Considering his all-around impact, Williams may also be in line to secure the first triple-double of his career next season. Up to this point, Williams has managed 11 double-doubles, including the playoffs, across the first four years of his career, doing so with both rebounds and assists.

Already showing his ability to get the occasional game with 10 rebounds or 10 assists, there’s no reason why Williams can’t put it all together next season and do both in the same contest.

As he continues to grow as a player, his importance to the Thunder has also grown, given their offseason moves. Now one of the only wings on the roster, Williams will be tasked with a bit more than in years past, which could create a perfect path for him to stuff the stat sheet with more consistency beyond the scoring totals he’s sure to put up.

With career-highs of 10 rebounds and 12 assists, Williams hasn’t necessarily overachieved in those areas when he’s managed to secure a rare double-double. Adding in Mark Daigneault’s deep rotation and Oklahoma City’s ability to keep its stars fresh in the regular season, Williams’ biggest hindrance to his first triple-double may be his playing time.

Of course, all it may take for Williams to get the playing time and usage needed is for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to miss a game or two at some point in the year. Or perhaps an injured big man rotation could lead to some more small ball that helps Williams get to the 10-rebound mark.

In any case, Williams has shown he’s got the all-around game needed to get his first triple-double next season. And considering Oklahoma City may be retiring Russell Westbrook’s jersey at some point next year, there may be a perfect night on the schedule for Williams to go for it.