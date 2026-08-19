2027 Draft Picks Could be Key to Extending OKC Thunder Title Window

Oklahoma City looks ready to be a championship contender for the foreseeable future, and next summer could help maintain that status even longer.

Over the past several years, the Thunder have been well-known for their stash of draft picks. Built up throughout the rebuild by Sam Presti, the Thunder’s collection of first-round picks is still notable, even after three straight seasons as the No. 1 seed in the West.

Winning a title in 2025, the Thunder have climbed to the NBA’s mountaintop, and their young core has them set up to be in the mix again for years to come. Still, the NBA’s new CBA and the restrictions of the second apron could hurt Oklahoma City’s ability to continue building through trades or free agency.

However, the Thunder’s remaining stash of picks could prove extremely valuable, and its trio of picks in 2027 could be what determines how long this era lasts in Oklahoma City. While the Thunder have made several first-round picks over the past few years, their four most recent are wildcards.

Without any clear young talent from their recent picks that will help elongate the title window, the Thunder may be banking on the 2027 draft to keep them near the top for quite some time. Barring injuries to Victor Wembanyama or Nikola Jokic, the Thunder’s picks from the Spurs and Nuggets should end up somewhere in the 20s.

While that still gives the Thunder a chance at adding some key role players, that range is far from a sure thing. Still, any additional young talent that could contribute quickly would be a welcome addition.

However, the Thunder’s big swing could come from their pick swap via the LA Clippers. With so much uncertainty surrounding the team and the Kawhi Leonard investigation still hanging over their heads, the Clippers seem destined to finish in the perfect spot in the standings to give Oklahoma City the best odds at No. 1 in 2027, thanks to the new lottery odds.

Throughout the rebuild and beyond, Oklahoma City hasn’t had much lottery luck beyond landing No. 2 in 2022 to get Chet Holmgren. With that pick being the Thunder’s own, they haven’t been able to take full advantage of the picks that have come their way.

With the Clippers pick potentially being near the top of the draft, the Thunder may have the potential to draft another young star rather than trying to draft for role player fit in the middle of the first round.

As long as Oklahoma City is willing to pay the tax, it should be able to retain its current group long-term, and adding another legitimate young star to the mix could push the Thunder into dynasty territory in the near future.