The Thunder Shouldn't Worry If Early-Season Growing Pains Occur

There’s no reason for OKC to panic early next season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to be in the pool of contenders next season, even after a roster shake-up that sent three OKC players to new teams. The Thunder have the depth to fill these new holes internally and will also get some help from the team’s recent draft picks this year.

While everything in the long run should work out just fine for Oklahoma City, that doesn’t mean that the team will necessarily pick up right where it left off last season. With familiar players gone and other players now having to fill roles that weren’t previously theirs, the team will no doubt experience some growing pains, but this is no reason for the Thunder to panic.

While the holes present are able to be filled, it might take some time for other players to adjust to them. Lu Dort was the Thunder’s defensive powerhouse in the backcourt who would smother opponents while playing physical. The OKC player responsible for filling this role seems to be Cason Wallace, who will most likely take the starting lineup spot and could add offesne Dort didn't have this past season. Additionally, rookie Otega Oweh could be used to help in a role like this as well when OKC calls him up during the season.

Isaiah Joe’s sharpshooting is set to be replaced by a combined effort from Jared McCain and Bennett Stirtz. McCain will carry most of the load, as Stirtz is just a rookie, but the young guard from Iowa will be looking to help out in any way that he can. Finally, Aaron Wiggins' role will hopefully be filled by the return of Jalen Williams and then the continued development of Ajay Mitchell.

As explained, there are a lot of players moving from former roles to new roles, and they won’t be perfect in the first game. Rookies will need time to adjust to the league, and veterans will take time to adjust to how they are now called to play. Additionally, things could see another turn when new lineups are introduced with the emergence of two big men’s debuts this season in Aday Mara and Thomas Sorber.

With so many changes to how OKC will operate next season, they can’t be expected to be at the same level of play as their prime last season. Next season will start with a small regression for the Thunder, but it will be worth it if they finish the season better than last season.