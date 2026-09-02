OKC Thunder Superstar Announces 'SGA Foundation' Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The start of the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2026 season is around a month away.

OKC kicks off the preseason on Oct. 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans in Tulsa and will begin the regular season on Oct. 20 in San Antonio.

Before the upcoming campaign begins, though, Oklahoma City's superstar is giving back to the local community. On Wednesday, Sept. 2, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander announced the launch of a new foundation.

"The SGA Foundation builds pathways for kids and the families raising them, to achieve their full potential through impact centered on Self-Belief, Growth, and Access," according to the organization's website.

The foundation works in Oklahoma and Ontario, which are described as "the places that shaped Shai".

"When you have a platform, you have a responsibility. I want to use mine to create opportunities and inspire the next generation,” said Gilgeous-Alexander in a quote on the SGA Foundation website. According to The Oklahoman, the foundation is "a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the United States and a registered charity" in Canada.

The foundation is the latest community-focused effort from the Thunder, who have also given back to local schools and seen Isaiah Hartenstein donate backpacks and other school supplies to local students recently.

Gilgeous-Alexander's announcement comes on the heels of consecutive MVP seasons for the superstar guard, including a title and a Finals MVP in 2025.

The 28-year-old averaged 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 55.3% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range. Gilgeous-Alexander has earned four consecutuve All-Star and All-NBA First Team selections tallying more than 30 points per game each of the past four seasons.

Gilgeous-Alexander was traded to Oklahoma City from the LA Clippers after the 2018-19 season and has spent the last seven years with the Thunder. The former Kentucky guard was drafted No. 11 overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2018 class and traded to LA on draft night.

After his rookie season, the Thunder acquired Gilgeous-Alexander as part of a trade that sent Paul George to the Clippers.

The OKC star has a chance to win his third consecutive MVP in 2026-27, but will have to battle Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and others for the Michael Jordan Trophy this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander will likely turn in another strong statistical season, but only Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Larry Bird have won three consecutive MVPs, and Wembanyama's rapid ascension will likely be SGA's biggest competition.