OKC Thunder Teammate Offers High Praise For Aday Mara

The Oklahoma City Thunder were given a gift back in June. The No. 12 overall pick via the Clippers in the 2026 NBA Draft. This is an unusual spot to be in for a No. 1 seed in the Western Conference that won 64 games a year ago.

With that selection the Thunder added to its front court with Michigan big man Aday Mara. He joined Yaxel Lendenborg and Morez Johnson Jr. as the trio of National Champion Wolverines to be taken off the board in the NBA Draft Lottery this summer. The Maize and Blue head coach was even plucked away to the NBA, as Dusty May now paces the sidelines for the Dallas Mavericks.

Mara was tabbed as a Victor Wembanyama stopper due to his high-level rim protection and enormous 7-foot-3, 260-pound frame. That tagline is a bit rich; no one is going to completely shut down the player who best fits the 'unicorn' archetype in NBA history, but Mara can certainly contribute to the Thunder's pursuit of another championship.

The question is how and when will the rookie make an impact on the Bricktown Ballers? This summer, the Thunder brought back starting big man Isaiah Hartenstein who is flanked by a fellow seven-footer in that first five in Chet Holmgren. The team even brought back small-ball five Kenrich Williams and still employs critical backup center Jaylin Williams. Not to mention the team's first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Thomas Sorber, the center out of Georgetown who missed all of last season with a knee injury.

When asked at Monday's media day what skill set he is most confident in heading into his first NBA season, Mara was honest. "It would probably be in defense, protecting the rim. Trying to, like, clean up like the mistakes that other guards can make or just trying to be there to help. And I don't know, in offense, I don't know. I don't know yet, we just been playing," Mara explained. "But hopefully I can just be like, I don't know, I can just help the offense to be more fluid with more movement and just get people open, even if it's like screening or passing the ball or whatever it has to be."

Kenrich Williams has had a knack for calling his shot and revealing to the media at training camp which young Thunder player would surprise everyone. He nailed his Jalen Williams evaluation of the Santa Clara swingman having All-Star potential, ditto for his Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell scouting report. On Thursday, following the Thunder's third training camp practice, the TCU product offered his thoughts on this rookie class and who is standing out to him.

“I really like Big Fella. Big Spain is what I call [Aday Mara]. I think he has the potential to be a first-team, second-team, all-defensive guy," Kenrich Williams said. "The sky is the limit and I feel really confident in what he will be able to give us this year."

The sky being the limit for a man who can nearly touch it has to be encouraging to Oklahoma City.