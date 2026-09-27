The OKC Thunder Are Set To Improve In Multiple Areas Next Season

Oklahoma City hopes to trend in the right direction next season.

While the Thunder are easily one of the best teams in the league, they did not win a championship last season, which means there is work to be done. There are many parts of OKC’s game that can be improved, from team stats to individual players, and this year is a prime time to do it.

Many Thunder players are expected to make a big jump in their progression next season, and this, along with added players to the roster, could be exactly what OKC needs to continue to progress in the right direction.

Here are three stats the Thunder could improve on next season.

Offensive rebounds

It has been talked about a good amount, but offensive rebounding is one of the areas where the team needs to improve the most. Isaiah Hartenstein does most of the heavy lifting in this area, and now could finally get some more help with the addition of two new big men to the rotation.

Both Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara are expected to make their debuts for OKC this season, and both will be a solid addition to the team’s rebounding force. Both Sorber and Mara were solid rebounders on their college teams and, hopefully, can continue this to help the Thunder next season.

Blocks

Luckily, with the same players who can help with offensive rebounds, the Thunder’s block numbers could go up. Chet Holmgren is currently the only Thunder player who averages more than a single block, and Sorber and Mara could join him soon.

Mara averaged over two blocks per game in his last season at Michigan, and Sorber averaged two blocks during his lone season at Georgetown. These two, on the same roster as Holmgren and Hartenstein, will be a problem for the rest of the league and could rack up many blocks in the paint.

Assists

Over the past couple of seasons, the Thunder have relied heavily on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to create his own shot and score the basketball, but that might have to change. This past postseason, the Thunder star was guarded heavily, and he had to resort to helping others create shots. This might have to happen again as people start to key in on the two-time Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, for Gilgeous-Alexander to score, it might have to be on passes from teammates rather than his own moves. Overall, OKC will have to start playing more through each other rather than with each other.