OKC Thunder Undrafted Free Agents Show Promise Against Atlanta

The Thunder's preseason contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Oct. 12, didn't feature many of the key players for either team.

Most of Oklahoma City regular rotation was inactive, while All-Star Jalen Johnson and veteran CJ McCollum, among others, didn't play for the Hawks.

As a result, most of the active players for each team were recent draft picks or undrafted free agents who got an opportunity to showcase their talents. For OKC, 2026 first-round picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz stole the show, combining for 43 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

Alongside Mara and Stritz, who have shined throughout the preseason, the Thunder got solid contributions from a few other rookies.

Second-round pick Otega Oweh finished with a double-double while undrafted free agent Josh Dix tallied 16 points, seven assists, three rebounds, a turnover, two steals and a block while shooting 6-of-15 from the field and 4-of-10 from 3-point range.

Dix was the only undrafted free agent in the Thunder's starting lineup against Atlanta, playing 37 minutes and displaying a versatile skill set. The two-way signee has turned in multiple encouraging performances throughout the Summer League and NBA Preseason, and could be another helpful UDFA signing for Oklahoma City, similar to Chris Youngblood or Branden Carlson.

Dix went undrafted in the 2026 class after a four-year college career that started with three seasons at Iowa followed by one year at Creighton. The 22-year-old shot 40% or better from beyond the arc in each of his campaigns with the Hawkeyes.

Alongside Dix, training camp signees and rookie undrafted free agents Christoph Tilly and Andrew Holifield also made a few notable plays against the Hawks.

Tilly, who played three seasons at Santa Clara and a year at Ohio State finished with five points, two rebounds and a turnover while shooting 2-of-2 from the field and 1-of-1 from beyond the arc in 10 minutes on the floor.

Holifield notched four points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 17 minutes of action, shooting 1-of-2 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 2-of-2 from the free throw line.

Steady workin' on both ends 💼 pic.twitter.com/t8nkW9msep — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) October 13, 2026

The 22-year-old big man began his college career with a season at the NAIA level before playing one year of junior college basketball and two seasons at Lamar.

While Dix will seemingly get time in the NBA on a two-way deal, Holifield and Tilly will likely spend their rookie years with the OKC Blue.