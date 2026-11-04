Shorthanded OKC Thunder Must Rely on Home-Court Advantage

Oklahoma City is looking to stay afloat in a tough Western Conference, and taking care of business at home will be key.

Over the first couple of weeks of the 2026-27 season, things have already been flipped upside down for the Thunder. Coming into the season as one of the favorites to win the title, the Thunder’s hopes of hoisting another Larry O’Brien Trophy have taken a steep hit with a slew of major injuries.

With Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace set to miss most or all of the season, and Chet Holmgren out for the next several weeks, the version of the Thunder that took the floor on opening night is almost unrecognizable. Still, the Thunder have the two-time MVP and a roster filled with capable role players.

Of course, winning at the same 60-win pace the team has become accustomed to may be far-fetched, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company still have an X factor to lean on for half of their games. On Wednesday night, the Thunder will be back in Paycom Center for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and winning at home consistently could be what keeps their title hopes intact.

Looking to follow up Monday night’s thriller in Cleveland with a sweep of the season series, the Thunder will have their hands full once again. However, there might be some relief in the form of the home crowd.

Oklahoma City has been known to have one of the best home crowds in the entire league, and that could carry them for stretches of the season. Having a crowd like the one at Paycom Center can be a significant boost for any team, but it’s especially helpful for a team missing so many key pieces.

The Thunder have owned the league’s best home record over the past two seasons, and putting together a similar mark this season would be massive. Obviously, playing at home doesn’t change the fact that the Thunder are dealing with a myriad of injuries, but it can give those on the floor the extra juice needed to come out on top in some matchups.

The Thunder’s season still has another 75 games to go, and there will plenty of twists and turns along the way, but having the consistency of a rowdy home crowd for half of those contests could be what stabilizes a rocky season. In any case, the Thunder will look to remain unbeaten at home as they welcome the Cavaliers to town on Wednesday night.