Spencer Jones Offer Sheet Still Benefits OKC Thunder After Nuggets Match

Oklahoma City didn’t add anyone to the roster, but its latest move should still help its future.

On Sunday night, the Denver Nuggets opted to match the Thunder’s two-year, $12 million offer sheet to Spencer Jones. After the Thunder inked Jones to an offer sheet on Saturday in an effort to pry away the 3-and-D wing from a division rival, they ultimately were unable to get their guy and still own an open roster spot.

While there are certainly still some advantages to having an open roster spot, allowing the Thunder to try for another free agent or enter next season with flexibility, Oklahoma City may have accomplished its offseason mission with the offer sheet alone. Obviously, the upside to signing Jones was the prospect of him coming to Oklahoma City and filling the void the Thunder have at the wing, especially off the bench.

Still, the Nuggets choosing to match didn’t put the Thunder in any uncomfortable situation. There was never much risk involved for the Thunder, and the offer should turn out to be a win-win for Oklahoma City.

While it’s been noted by many that the Thunder were able to force the hand of their rival and ultimately force Denver into the second apron, the most fascinating piece of the puzzle has been overlooked. Not only does it help Oklahoma City that it’s put a rival into a rough position to compete, but it also owns multiple future first-round picks from the Nuggets.

In 2027, the Thunder will receive a top-5 protected pick from Denver. Assuming that pick conveys, the Thunder will also be set to receive a top-5 protected pick from the Nuggets in 2029.

While the Jones offer sheet thrusting Denver into the second apron and potentially complicating the restricted free agency of Peyton Watson might have a minimal impact on the 2027 pick, the 2029 pick has certainly become juicier. In forcing Denver into the second apron, the Thunder have effectively handicapped the Nuggets’ ability to improve their roster.

With the Nuggets’ tax bill rising and apron restrictions looming, the Thunder have made it even harder for Denver to improve its roster. Considering the Nuggets have already lost some key pieces from last season’s first-round exit, the future of the Nikola Jokic era is looking much bleaker.

The Nuggets could continue to stay afloat and ride their star power to postseason appearances for the rest of the decade, but the Thunder’s offer sheet to Jones certainly didn’t hurt their chances of adding another lottery pick in the next few years.