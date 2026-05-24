OKC Thunder sees Two Major Additions to Injury Report as Spurs get Healthy

The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in a crucial Game 4, which ultimately could decide the Western Conference Finals.

After grabbing home-court advantage back in Game 3, the Thunder now look to extend their lead in Game 4, potentially going up an insurmountable 3-1 with a win. San Antonio will look to avoid disaster, going down even more as the series swings back to OKC shortly after.

Oklahoma City was able to snag Game 3 behind its bench, but the injury report is already swinging in the Spurs' favor as the series continues.

Here are the injuries for both the Thunder and Spurs ahead of a vital Game 4 in San Antonio:

OKC Thunder injuries:

Ajay Mitchell — Out: Right soleus strain

Thomas Sorber — Out: Right ACL surgical recovery

Jalen Williams — Questionable: Left hamstring soreness

San Antonio Spurs injuries:

N/A

After a few short-lived healthy stretches, the Thunder now list three players on their injury report for the Western Conference Finals. Rookie Thomas Sorber continues to be listed as he has been all season following an ACL injury prior to the start of his career.

Jalen Williams is still questionable to play following his quiet exit in Game 2. He is now dealing with his fourth bout with a hamstring injury, this time a reaggravation to his left hamstring, which he injured in Game 2 of the first round against Phoenix.

There’s a chance that Williams will be able to give it a go, though his quick exit each return from dealing with hamstring injuries this season doesn’t bode well for his long-term outlook this postseason.

The Thunder have been well prepared for Williams’ exit so far this season, supplanting his handling minutes with Ajay Mitchell. Now, Mitchell himself is the newest member of the injury report, having picked up a right soleus strain in the Game 3 win.

The Thunder were originally vague with Mitchell’s injury, with head coach Mark Daigneault not disclosing what was going on at Saturday’s media availability. Saturday’s injury report revealed the calf strain for Mitchell, who is now not only out for Game 4, but likely up in the air to return versus San Antonio in general.

Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein has dealt with several bouts with a soleus injury this regular season, playing in just 47 of 82 games due to it.

Mitchell has been a revelation for Oklahoma City so far this season averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists, but now leaves the Thunder without two of their three top ball-handlers if Williams is unable to play.

On the flip-side, the Spurs have a perfectly clean injury report, with all of De’Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper, Luke Kornet and more left off completely.

The Thunder and Spurs tip off Game 4 on Sunday, May 24, at 7 p.m. CT.