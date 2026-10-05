The Thunder Don't Need The Best Starting Lineup

Oklahoma City doesn’t necessarily need the best starting five in the league.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are preparing for another NBA season, with the preseason upon us and the regular season quickly approaching. With another year on the horizon, CBS Sports ranked the top five starting fives going into the year, and OKC made the list.

Oklahoma City made the list at No. 2, ranking just behind the defending NBA Champions, the New York Knicks. However, this recent championship bias seems to be the main reason the Thunder aren’t in the first slot.

OKC has the back-to-back Most Valuable Player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and that is just the tip of the iceberg. The Thunder also have Chet Holmgren, who finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and Isaiah Hartenstein, who was key on the defensive side for the Thunder’s postseason run.

A new addition to the starting lineup will probably be Cason Wallace, who is taking over Lu Dort’s role, but the All-NBA Defensive Second Team guard will be ready for this new role. Lastly, the most important starter for OKC this year could be Jalen Williams, who is returning from injury. Williams will be looking to return to his All-NBA self and could easily help the Thunder get to that top spot.

While the best starting lineup in the league is something every team wishes they had, that isn’t necessarily the Thunder’s strength. OKC has been known for the depth of its roster for the past couple of years, and although there was some shakeup during the offseason, this hasn’t changed.

The Thunder still have solid rotational players such as Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso. These players will not only be key players in the Thunder’s season this year, but they will also help OKC’s rookies develop as the season goes along.

Rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz will continue to acquire playing time as the season goes along and could be among the next additions of important role players to the OKC squad. It will take time and experience to adjust to how the Thunder play, but there will be plenty of talent around to help.

So while Oklahoma City might very well have the best starting five in the league, the team doesn’t have to, with all of the talent in the backup group. Both the starters and reserves will be looking to prove themselves this season, and could do so by acquiring OKC’s second title in three years.