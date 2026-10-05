OKC Thunder’s Preseason Opener will Offer a Good Look at Young Prospects 

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder will officially kick off their preseason slate, taking on the Pelicans at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

It’s been a short offseason for OKC, who again went deep into the postseason following a title-winning year. Though last season ended with a seven-game series loss to the Spurs.

Now, new-look Oklahoma City is on the doorstep of the 2026-27 season, with plenty of new faces set to don Thunder blue. Several of those faces are likely to be seen in tomorrow’s game, as the team will be short-handed due to a back-to-back.

Per Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault, all of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber will not play versus the Pelicans tomorrow, though they will travel to Tulsa.

Mark Daigneault announces Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso, Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber will not play tomorrow in Tulsa against the Pelicans. They will all travel. — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) October 5, 2026

While it’s a bummer for fans that premier players won’t be participating on the first night of the back-to-back, the contest against the Pelicans will still offer intrigue. The Thunder’s rookies will be making preseason debuts, and other young prospects will get extra burn as the team aims to figure out who will fill out the primary rotation.

In the offseason, OKC traded three strong rotational pieces, including a starter in Luguentz Dort. The team will now need to figure out who the fifth starter is, but more importantly who will make up for the 3-point production lost with all three players.

Those like Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, No. 16 pick Bennett Stirtz and more will be asked to do so, and all will be playing against New Orleans. Additionally, players like No. 12 pick Aday Mara, second-round selection Otega Oweh, and two-way players like Josh Dix, Brooks Barnhizer and more will see time.

Most of those players participated in various Summer League events, but will now take the floor with proven NBA players.

Oklahoma City won’t be rolling out its best possible product, but will at least be information gathering at a crucial time prior to the season. Young players and rookies will have a chance to cement themselves in the eyes of Daigneault as he prepares to characteristically play dozens of different lineups, as well as gain confidence.

The Thunder and Pelicans will face off at 7 p.m. CT in Tulsa on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The team will play the Bucks at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Paycom Center in OKC.