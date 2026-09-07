The Thunder's Newest Big Men Could Cause A Different Lineup Strategy

There could be some restrictions with OKC’s possible lineups this year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are going into this upcoming season with a different look, as multiple new players will take the floor for OKC after a hectic offseason. It’s an exciting time for the Thunder as they picked up three new rookies in the NBA draft and will also have the ability to test out last year’s draft pick, Thomas Sorber, for the first time as well.

With players entering and leaving, Oklahoma City is going to have to secure new rotations for its current roster of players, some of which seem exciting, while others might be a little head-scratching. There is, of course, the starting lineup, which will feature last year’s faces, plus most likely Cason Wallace. Additionally, the Thunder’s small-ball lineup with Jaylin Williams manning the middle should make appearances as well.

A new lineup that could emerge this season could be a big-man lineup. The Thunder have two new bodies in Thomas Sorber and Aday Mara to do so, and seeing Mara matched up with the other two seven-footers, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, would be a scary sight for any offense.

Mara and Sorber will, of course, get minutes with a regular rotation as big men, but the only question is, will they be able to be on the floor together?

There is the fact that Mara and Sorber would likely benefit more from being paired up with a veteran, but the two big men’s play styles also raise a concern. OKC likes to stretch the floor and plays with big men who can hit shots from deep; the only problem is that Mara and Sorber don’t fit that mold.

Mara only hit three shots from deep in his entire collegiate career, and Sorber didn’t do any better, shooting 16.2% from deep. Them on the floor together would adjust the type of style OKC has aimed for, which isn’t a bad thing, but it’s different. We could see the two battling for boards while also being distributors of the ball from the block, opening up shots for other players on the perimeter.

Mara is known to have a knack for finding the open man, and Sorber’s athletic ability should be dangerous for unqualified big men to keep up with him.

Only time will tell how the Thunder choose to use these young big men, and if they choose to use them together, we might see a new brand of OKC basketball.