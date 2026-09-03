OKC's Postseason Shortcomings Could Help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Win Another MVP

Oklahoma City’s superstar is looking to make history, and his team’s failure to stay on top last season could help him.

Last season, the Thunder’s title defense came to an end in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. With the young San Antonio Spurs coming into Oklahoma City and ending the Thunder’s season, the hopes of becoming the NBA’s first repeat champion this decade were lost.

With the Thunder making some moves in the offseason, they should be right back in a position to compete for a title again next season. Although the Thunder would certainly love to be going for a threepeat, their injury issues and ultimate shortcomings last season may have actually set up a path for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to go for his third straight MVP.

A feat that hasn’t been accomplished since Larry Bird did so from 1984-86, winning three straight MVPs has only been done three times, with Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell each doing so in the 1960s. While the league has had several back-to-back winners in recent history, their bids for a third in a row have fallen short for one reason or another.

Going into next season, Gilgeous-Alexander’s clearest threat in the race will also be his clearest threat in the postseason, with Victor Wembanyama entering the season as the favorite. With the Thunder and Spurs as the favorites to win the title, their stars being MVP favorites makes perfect sense.

After Wembanyama had a dominant regular season, won his first Defensive Player of the Year and knocked off the Thunder to earn his first trip to the NBA Finals, it makes sense that oddsmakers expect him to carry that momentum into next season. However, Wembanyama knocking off Gilgeous-Alexander in the conference finals could actually help the Thunder star in the 2027 MVP race.

Having already beaten the Thunder in the postseason and dominating the regular season series a year ago, the Spurs should be expected to earn the top seed and showcase how well they match up with Oklahoma City again. That opens the door for Gilgeous-Alexander to put together some big performances against the Spurs to potentially sway voters his way in a tight race, similar to his 2025 MVP race against Nikola Jokic.

If Gilgeous-Alexander can put together a big game on opening night and lead the Thunder to victory in San Antonio, he may flip the MVP odds in just one game. And if he could keep Oklahoma City at No. 1 in the standings and perform well against San Antonio in later matchups as well, he may have all he needs to take home a third MVP.