Chet Holmgren's Disappointing WCF Performance Could Hurt 2027 All-Star Hopes

Oklahoma City will be relying more on its star power next season, but past failures could hurt its big man’s hopes of repeating as an All-Star.

Last season, the Thunder again had two All-Stars, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander earning his fourth selection and big man Chet Holmgren securing his first. With Jalen Williams sidelined for the first month and change and missing time sporadically throughout the year, the path was cleared for Holmgren to take over as Oklahoma City’s No. 2 option and earn some individual accolades.

Also finishing with first-team All-Defensive honors and making his first All-NBA team, Holmgren’s success as Oklahoma City’s second man carried into the postseason as Williams remained largely sidelined. Dominating, especially inside, through the first two rounds, Holmgren looked ready to be the second-best player on a championship team.

However, that all halted when he matched up against Victor Wembanyama in the conference finals. With his numbers dropping dramatically, averaging only 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, Holmgren didn’t exactly impress.

Already having a narrative built against him throughout that series, his Game 7 performance with only four points and four rebounds only made things worse. That narrative hasn’t quieted throughout the offseason, and it seems unlikely to quiet until the season begins, if then.

Unfortunately for Holmgren, that means he’ll be fighting an extra battle as he looks to add to his resume next season with another potential All-Star appearance. Already seemingly at a disadvantage for his second All-Star nod if Williams can stay healthy, Holmgren simply isn’t in a great spot to add to his accolades in 2027.

Of course, he’ll have a golden opportunity to flip the script and get his name right in the All-Star conversation again on opening night. With the Thunder traveling to San Antonio to face the Spurs, Holmgren will again be matched up against Wembanyama.

If he can put together a big night or at least a night closer to his usual numbers, that narrative could die down, especially if the Thunder can escape with a win. While Holmgren will likely still be in “prove it in the playoffs” territory for most NBA fans, showing more signs of life against the Spurs could go a long way in getting his image in a more favorable spot next season.

While Holmgren will be fighting some invisible battles as he searches for another All-Star spot, the Thunder will be more than happy if he continues to play elite defense and gives them All-Star caliber play, even if it doesn’t result in a trip to Phoenix.