Tiering the OKC Thunder’s Biggest Threats Next Season

Despite falling out of the Western Conference Finals in seven games, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still atop the NBA power rankings for most.

Armed with a now-two-time MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, co-stars in Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams and a host of up-and-coming young talents, they're still projected by plenty of pundits to nab their second title in three years next season.

Despite that, it feels like the rest of the NBA has properly loaded up. Below, we'll tier out the Thunder's direct contenders for the title:

Competitors

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota is one of the most unique teams in the league, having offloaded players that helped them to win games, though having added some play-making and shooting they needed in LaMelo Ball.

It’s certainly a gamble, though one that could pay off for Minnesota.

Toronto Raptors

The Kawhi Leonard trade has officially gone through, making the Raptors drastically more scrappy in offloading Brandon Ingram for a proven winner.

They have good role players and some newly-added star-power, as well as a clear path through the East with two-way play.

Miami Heat

The Heat aren’t a perfect roster, but did add a two-time MVP and champion in Giannis Antetokounmpo while loading up on value shooting bets. Alongside Bam Adebayo, Antetokounmpo should be in his best spot in years.

Contenders

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia now has more pure star-power than any other team in the league, helmed by Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe, as well as new superstar additions in Jaylen Brown and LeBron James.

There’s potentially too much turnover for them to cruise straight to the Finals, though they’re undoubtedly talented.

Denver Nuggets

Denver is officially to the “signing DeMar DeRozan and Cam Whitmore” stage of their contention window. Though with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, they’ll still be capable of winning games and potentially even a championship.

Jokic is an all-time player with a perfect co-star. Though given Denver’s losses over the past few offseasons, it could take perfection.

New York Knicks

The reigning champs, New York is set to lose a few pieces this offseason, but still has its championship nucleus of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

With those four, they’ll be capable of running back through the East, and beating any West team in a seven-game series.

The Biggest Threat

San Antonio Spurs

Far-and-away the Thunder’s biggest threat is the team that most recently finished them in a seven-game series: the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs lost in the Finals to New York, but are one of a few teams — including OKC — that are both already contending but also capable of getting better via internal development.

Players like Victor Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper are far from finished products, and the Spurs even added a few other pieces this offseason.