OKC Thunder Success Should Keep Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP Case Straightforward

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set for another season, and it could result in some more hardware for their superstar.

Over the past couple of years, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has cemented himself as the best player in the league. Winning back-to-back MVPs and leading the Thunder to a title in 2025, Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the all-time great guards in Oklahoma City.

Of course, at only 28 years old, Gilgeous-Alexander still has plenty of his story left to write, which could begin with a third straight MVP campaign next season. Throughout league history, there have been quite a few back-to-back MVPs, but the leap to three straight has been done by only a select few.

The feat, accomplished only three times in league history, is obviously something that could catapult Gilgeous-Alexander even higher in all-time rankings. However, actually getting the votes to do so will be difficult, just as it has been with those in contention in the past.

Still, Gilgeous-Alexander could have a point in his favor by playing in Oklahoma City. Given that the Thunder have led the league in wins over the past two seasons, another year at the top of the standings could bolster Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP odds once again.

Going into the year, Victor Wembanyama is the top challenger to the reigning MVP, but it’s tough to imagine either player will run away with the award if the standings are close. So, getting over the hump and managing to remain the No. 1 seed again next season could actually be what vaults him over Wembanyama for another MVP.

Staying at the top of the standings will also give him some extra cushion from other players who may try to challenge the favorites. Whether it be Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards, Giannis Antetokounmpo or someone else, Gilgeous-Alexander should have a sizeable advantage in the win column to provide some protection from additional threats.

Considering Gilgeous-Alexander has also been near the top of the league in scoring over the past few seasons, it’s hard to imagine any big statlines put up by others around the league would be enough to overcome the combination of elite scoring and team play from the Thunder star. The MVP is often about more than being the best player on the best team, but Gilgeous-Alexander’s case certainly won’t be hurt by having that distinction once again.

There’s no guarantee that staying on top will get the Thunder’s star more hardware, but it will put Gilgeous-Alexander in the best position to get his third straight MVP.