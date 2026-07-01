Two Former OKC Thunder Reserves Earn Contacts in Free Agency

The Oklahoma City Thunder roster will look different heading into the 2026-27 NBA season.

After making minimal roster changes following the team's championship run, trading Dillon Jones and drafting Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer, OKC has made more significant moves following the 2025-26 campaign.

The Thunder drafted Aday Mara, Bennett Stirtz and Otega Oweh and traded Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. Additionally, Oklahoma City declined the team option for Kenrich Williams, which could mean the veteran also has a new home next season.

Joe, Wiggins and potentially Williams aren't the only players who started the 2025-26 season with OKC that will be on new teams to start the 2026-27 campaign.

After two seasons in the Modern Frontier, Branden Carlson signed a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers worth $2.5 million, according to Shams Charania.

Free agent 7-footer Branden Carlson has agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Portland picks up a big man who has developed in the OKC Thunder system over the last two seasons, finalizing a deal with @PrioritySports'… pic.twitter.com/N1XunKYLW3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

Carlson spent both of his years with the Thunder on a two-way contract, and now has a standard deal with a team who reached the playoffs in 2025-26. Through his first two years in the NBA, the 27-year-old appeared in 74 games, making 4 starts and averaging 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 49.8% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc in 9.9 minutes per game.

During the 2025-26 season, Carlson averaged 5.8 points and 3 rebounds per game while shooting 52.7% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. The Utah product joined Oklahoma City as an undrafted free agent in the 2024 draft class and developed into a solid depth piece.

Now, Carlson has the chance to earn a more regular role as a stretch big man with Portland.

Former Thunder wing player Ousmane Dieng also earned a new contract on the first day of free agency. Dieng was traded to Milwaukee during the 2025-26 season to help OKC create a roster spot for Jared McCain after the Thunder acquired the former Philadelphia guard.

Dieng averaged 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 42.3% from the field and 33.1% from deep in 30 contests with the Bucks. The 23-year-old's performance helped Dieng land a three-year contract worth $17.5 million, per Charania.

Free agent forward Ousmane Dieng has agreed to a three-year, $17.5 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Dieng had a strong finish to last season after his trade from OKC, and now Bucks officials finalize the deal with agents Michael Tellem of Excel… pic.twitter.com/9xFxjthnNW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2026

The four-year veteran was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and appeared in 136 games with OKC, making 2 starts and averaging 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and an assist per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 30.6% from 3-point range.

Dieng remains with the Bucks as the team enters a new era following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.