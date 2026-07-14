What to Watch For in OKC Thunder Battle With Denver Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder are continuing their NBA Summer League slate on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets. Here is what to watch for in that contest.

What to Watch For in OKC Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets Summer League Battle

1) Aday Mara Continuing Journey

Mara has not had a banner Summer League, the short comings in his game all stem from his strength and conditioning needing to improve, an area that he acknowledged is a focal point for his development moving forward. Against Denver, if Mara can look more aggressive around the rim on both sides of the floor it would do a lot to boost confidence in the lottery pick in what will likely be one of his last Summer League contests. Typically first round picks are shut down around this time in the Summer League process. Especially players such as Mara who already played two games before arriving in Vegas. This game could be his last impression on Oklahoma City until October rolls around.

2) Josh Dix Growing His Role

Dix went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft but the Oklahoma City Thunder quickly swooped in and inked the Crieghton product to a two-way pact. The OKC Thunder have inked Dix, 2024 second round pick Brooks Barnhizer and 2026 second round pick Otega Oweh to two-way deals to soldify the starting trio of two-ways for the 2026-27 campaign. These deals can always change throughout the year, but Dix has a chance in this Summmer League game and down the stretch in Vegas to show why he belongs on this coveted two-way deal for the remainder of the season.

3) Can Brooks Barnhizer Find Offensive Groove?

Barnhizer has seen an offensive role elude him throughout his NBA career. In college he was able to put the ball in the hoop in the mid-range off the dribble. That is not an option for him in the NBA, not only has it become more challenging to get to his spots and finish as defenses become quicker and stronger at the next level, but there also isn't enough on-ball time for him to lean on that in a pinch to be prodcutive at the NBA level.

Barnhizer has to figure out how to be effective from beyond the arc and around the rim to hang around the NBA. This Summer League session has given him the chance to stretch his legs on the offensive end of the floor, tonight against Denver is another chance for him to get going.