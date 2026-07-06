How Did OKC Thunder Two-Way Rookies Perform in Summer League Debut?

Just a few weeks after the 2025-26 NBA season came to a close, basketball is back.

Following the 2026 NBA Draft, the Summer League has arrived, giving recent draft picks and other young players the opportunity to play alongside their new teammates and attempt to earn a spot in the NBA.

For Oklahoma City, 2026 first-round picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz played their first Summer League games on July 4, each scoring 10 points.

Alongside Mara and Stirtz, second-round pick Otega Oweh and undrafted free agent Josh Dix, who were recently signed to two-way contracts, made their debuts with the Thunder.

Oweh logged 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block while shooting 3-of-7 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line in 25 minutes. Dix finished with 5 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal while shooting 2-of-6 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc in 20 minutes.

Oweh showcased his skills on both ends of the floor, making multiple disruptive plays on defense and running well in transition.

The aforementioned traits should help Oweh fit in well with Oklahoma City's style of play. Signed to a two-way deal, the No. 41 pick in the 2026 draft will likely earn minutes with the OKC Blue and the Thunder like Brooks Barnhizer did in 2025-26.

If Oweh performs well as a rookie, he could be converted to a standard contract when the team has an open spot on the roster. As a senior at Kentucky, Oweh averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Dix didn't have a strong shooting performance, but still showed solid flashes on both ends of the court. The undrafted free agent signee knocked down a triple and finished a contested layup after getting a bounce pass from Aday Mara while cutting to the basket.

Again, some really good patience from Aday Mara here. Didn’t rush or force anything and read the defense perfectly. Found Josh Dix for an easy one. Some really good stuff from Mara today pic.twitter.com/GTneQQV86Q — The Daniel Bell© (@BasketballGuruD) July 4, 2026

Similar to Oweh, Dix will likely get minutes for the Thunder and the Blue if he remains on a two-way contract.

After three years at Iowa, Dix finished his career at Creighton, averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc. Before joining the Bluejays, Dix shot above 40% from 3-point range in each of his three years with the Hawkeyes.

Oklahoma City returns to the court at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 6, against the Atlanta Hawks.